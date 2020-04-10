City Manager Rich Olson's proposed $68.7 million budget for next year is calling for a 2-cent property tax rate increase to help offset an expected 20-percent drop in sales tax revenue caused by the economic shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Olson released a proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 budget Thursday that includes both the proposed tax hike and a 2-percent increase in water rates and a 50-percent rate increase for sewer service, the latter two to pay for needed improvements to the city's water and sewer systems.
Olson's proposed budget also includes the substantial pay increases for council members and the mayor that City Council instructed Olson to factor into the budget last month.
The overall proposed budget is $7.5 million less than the current budget of $76 million and contains no cost-of-living increase for city employees.
The proposed 2-cent property tax rate increase would raise the current rate of .665 cents per $100 of valuation to .685 cents per $100 of valuation. Olson said the increase is needed in part because the city expects to see a 20-percent drop in sales tax revenue the rest of this fiscal year, which ends June 30, and during the first part of the next fiscal year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Olson said the 2-percent water rate increase and 50-percent sewer rate increase are needed for improvements to those systems, which are based on recommendations by an outside consultant hired by the city. The average city water and sewer customer would see their monthly bill increase $11.39 a month if the increases are approved as proposed. Olson had advised city councilors before the COVID-19 outbreak that funding was needed for the improvements.
The pay increases for council and mayor would raise their salaries by $500 a month. Individual councilors' salary would rise from $8,274 annually to $14,274 a year — a 73-percent increase — while the salary for the mayor would increase from $9,656 to $15,656 annually — a 62-percent increase.
On March 23, and by a 4-2 vote, City Council directed Olson to include the raises in the proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Council usually approves the city’s annual fiscal budget each June.
Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton and Michael Brooks voted to includes the raises in the proposed budget while Councilors Billy Caudle and Jeannie Young voted not to include them. Councilor Chris Ruffieux was absent from that meeting while Councilor Kem Spence left that meeting before the vote.