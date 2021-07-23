Backers of a proposed K-2 Christian elementary school in the city are looking for a new location.
Christ Episcopal Church officials originally signed off on Covenant Classical School’s request to seek city approval for a use permit as a first step toward leasing space at the church for classroom space.
City Council last month in fact voted to grant a use permit to the school’s organizers to operate a private school at the church at 200 South McMorrine Street.
But the church’s governing board voted Tuesday to begin the process of starting its own Episcopal school.
Covenant Classical School steering committee member Carol Terryberry met with the church’s pastor and one of the Vestry members earlier this week and was informed of the decision.
“They decided to go ahead and pass” on allowing Covenant to use the church, said Covenant steering committee member Cassie Suaava.
Christ Episcopal Vestry Senior Warden Phil Hornthal said that after Covenant made its pitch to the congregation to lease classroom space the idea of the church starting its own school gained momentum.
“People in the congregation were coming forward and saying, ‘We would rather do our own school,’” Hornthal said. “Eventually, it became apparent that the majority in the congregation would prefer to do an Episcopal school, do our own school.”
Hornthal said the decision for Christ Episcopal to start its own school had nothing to do with Covenant Classical. The church is in the process of forming a committee that will explore starting its own school, he said.
“It was more, ‘If we are going to do a school, let us do our own school,’” Hornthal said. “We support them and we wish them well. I think what they are doing is a good thing.’’
Backers of Covenant Classical had a meeting with the Christ Episcopal Vestry and then another with the congregation prior to the public hearing at City Council last month.
Suaava said those meetings were mostly positive but several concerns did arise. Some Christ Episcopal members voiced concerns about protecting the church building, noting it’s the city’s oldest existing religious structure.
“I would say there were two or three members that kept voicing concerns or disapproval,” Suaava said. “They wanted to protect their building because it is such an old building.’’
Another concern among members was leasing space to a school in which Christ Episcopal would have no direct control.
“They felt it may misrepresent their church and what their views and doctrinal stances are,” Suaava said. “There was a little more pushback than we thought there would be.”
Suaava said he was not totally surprised by the decision as school backers were hearing “whispers and rumors” that Christ Episcopal may go in a different direction.
“We then thought it was 50-50 (we’d get approval), but we prepared ourselves for that unfortunate news,” Suaava said.
Suaava, Terryberry and other members at Harbor Presbyterian Church in the city came up with the idea of establishing a school that promotes classical Christian education.
Harbor lacks the space needed for a school but Suaava said finding an outside location was more preferable as it would broaden the school’s appeal.
“We want it to be ecumenical in the way we approach the school,” Suaava said. “We didn’t want to say it was a Presbyterian thing. We wanted to say it was largely a Christian thing. If you are a Christian and you want your child in a classical model, then we wanted to open our doors and be as inviting as possible.”
Suaava said Covenant Classic has already started searching for a new location and organizers already have several other options.
“We will see what the best options will be,” Suaava said. “This is the reason we started a year-and-a-half before our hopeful start date. It gives us time to work through glitches.”