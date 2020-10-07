Huge, transformative and overwhelming-positive are some of the words being used to describe plans to convert the old Elizabeth City Middle School into apartments.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed Monday to sell the former school for $420,000 to the developers who built the recently opened Weatherly Lofts project overlooking the Elizabeth City waterfront.
J.D. Lewis Construction Management plans to convert the former school building and other property at 306 North Road Street into approximately 70 market-rate apartments.
“It’s an overwhelming-positive development for the county,” said Commissioner Sean Lavin. “I am absolutely for this.”
But before construction starts, JDL has to get zoning approvals from the city and the project has to receive historic tax credits. Those state and federal tax credits could amount to up to 35 percent of the cost of the renovation. JDL used similar credits to finance the Weatherly Lofts project.
Historic tax credits are designed to help lower the cost of renovating historic structures by providing developers a tax credit on income-producing properties.
“That is really what makes these projects possible,” said JDL Vice President James Flanigan. “If you did not get historic tax credits that would kill a project like this one. Nothing is for certain until they are awarded.”
The project is also subject to the county’s upset bid process which allows another entity to make an offer of at least 5 percent over the $420,000 JDL will pay for the property.
Flanigan approached the county in July about buying the property and said the former school is a perfect fit for the company.
“We just really like old buildings,” Flanigan said. “We see potential in it. We like the size of it, the location of it. It is close to downtown, and close to the project that we just finished, which was a good project.”
After hearing of JDL’s interest in the property, Pasquotank County secured the services of Alex Rich of the Rich Company to provide a “broker price opinion” on the value of the property and the firm came back with a value of $363,306.
“The broker price opinion took into consideration the existing major structural issues associated with both the main school structure and the annex,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett.
Flanigan said it is too early to provide a definite cost estimate for renovation of the old middle school. The main middle school building was constructed in 1923, while the annex was added in the 1950s.
“We have an idea based on what we have done in the past,” Flanigan said.
Hammett told commissioners JDL’s project would be “transformative.” He also pointed out that if the county kept the property, fixing structural issues in the annex building alone, which is currently unusable, would cost between $965,000 and $1.5 million.
Hammett also said there was significant structural cracking in the main school structure, which is currently only partially usable.
The county also currently pays $12,000 a year for maintenance, insurance and upkeep on the property, Hammett said. And that figure doesn’t include 240 hours of annual staff maintenance time on the property.
“To use layman’s terms, the building is a money pit,” Hammett said.
Once the apartments are developed, the county and city could each expect to generate around $40,000 a year in property taxes from the site.
Flanigan said JDL is well aware of the issues on the property.
“There are a couple of structural issues in the building,” Flanigan said. “There are a couple of settling issues with some interior and exterior slabs that need to be addressed. But it is nothing that we haven’t addressed in the past and nothing that we can’t provide a permanent fix for.”
Flanigan said the project will be “nice and high-end” construction and that the company will use the next 30 days to finalize project plans. The project does not yet have a name.
“We are still working through exactly how many units are going to be in there,” Flanigan said. “But the number we gave to the county is accurate: about 70 units. It’s a different building than the Weatherly Lofts, it doesn’t have that industrial feel. It will be a different kind of renovation that is targeted more toward what is required for a historic school renovation.”
JDL converted the former Weatherly Candy Company building at the corner of Water and Elizabeth streets into 43 apartments at a cost of around $6 million. Tenants began moving into the building’s one bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in March.
Even though it opened at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Weatherly Lofts was fully leased in just a few months. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant expects JDL’s new project to be just as successful.
“It’s huge for downtown and they have a track record of quality work,” Malenfant said. “They do things the right way. When they say they are going to do something, they are going to do it.”
Hammett said Malenfant and ECDI provided valuable help in getting the project off the ground.
“Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. has been instrumental in this process as the project will have a significant impact on our downtown,” Hammett said. “Redevelopment of the site into a multi-family residential development will increase population in the downtown area. That will have a positive economic and spending impact on downtown businesses while increasing sales tax revenues.”
The old middle school property is currently used by the Police Athletic League, the Boys and Girls Club and the SOULS Feeding Ministry, and all three organizations were informed by the county of JDL’s impending offer.
JDL will have ownership of the standalone gym that is currently used by PAL. However, it will lease the facility back to the county or another designated entity.
SOULS will have at least 10 months to relocate.
“Some relocation assistance could be potentially provided (to SOULS) by the board (of commissioners) using Coronavirus relief funds,” Hammett said.
Hammett said the Boys & Girls Club notified him about a year ago that it was seeking another site. The county and club are currently discussing finding a new location.
“I will commit to working with the three impacted community service organizations to provide for a smooth transition with this project,” Hammett told commissioners. “I have had initial conversations with (Boys & Girls Club Executive Director) Elizabeth Mitchell about the offer and we are discussing multiple possible alternatives with a win-win solution as the goal.”
Flanigan said JDL will take into consideration the three organizations in the building before construction begins.
“There are some issues we are sensitive to since there are community-service tenants in the building,” Flannigan said. “I think everybody wants them relocated in a responsible way.’’