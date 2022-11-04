CURRITUCK — A proposed sale of the Currituck County Welcome Center property in Moyock has generated concerns among some in the county’s business community — but Currituck officials say it could be a step toward a better facility in the future.
At its meeting Monday night, the Currituck Board of Commissioners is slated to consider a resolution to pursue a sale of the county-owned property to Battlefield Moyock LLC for $2.2 million.
Approval of the resolution by the board would begin the upset bid process that is mandated by state law, county spokesman Randall Edwards noted.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Payment said Friday that Frontier Builders approached the county with an offer to buy the site.
“We weren’t even thinking about it,” Payment said.
The company’s offer was $400,000 more than the $1.8 million value from a recent appraisal, he noted.
Payment said he’s wanted a different location and something better for the county’s first facility to welcome southbound visitors entering Currituck from Virginia.
He also noted visitors have expressed access concerns about the current welcome center site.
“We’re missing a lot of people with that location and how you get in there,” he said.
Josh Bass, director of the Currituck County Chamber of Commerce, said last week that business owners are concerned about moving the site away from the northern part of the county.
“A welcome center is vital for mainland businesses that service tourists,” Bass said.
In an email message about the issue, Bass said “many northern businesses would be missed if the visitor center was relocated to an area of the county such as Barco, and once they reached the welcome center, it is unlikely they would return. “
Payment said the county has no alternate site in mind right now. He said he believes the sale could facilitate construction of a nice, modern welcome center for the county.
“Looking to the future, we could have charging stations for electric cars, a dog walk covered picnic tables, and just a better experience all around,” Payment said. “I see that if we do something better and improved it could provide more benefit for everybody. We can design something that is a true welcome center.”
Payment said he can see both sides of the issue. He added that he had also heard concerns about the current site, including concerns related to traffic safety.