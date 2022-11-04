Welcome Center

A proposed sale of the Currituck County Welcome Center site in Moyock for $2.2 million has generated some concerns in Currituck’s business community.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — A proposed sale of the Currituck County Welcome Center property in Moyock has generated concerns among some in the county’s business community — but Currituck officials say it could be a step toward a better facility in the future.

At its meeting Monday night, the Currituck Board of Commissioners is slated to consider a resolution to pursue a sale of the county-owned property to Battlefield Moyock LLC for $2.2 million.