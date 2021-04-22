If you want to get home on time today from Elizabeth City by way of the Camden Causeway, you may want to leave work early.
Law enforcement officials are warning that a protest of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death near the foot of the Camden Causeway bridge could cause traffic delays during today’s rush hour.
City Manager Montre Freeman said the city has some “intel” of a planned protest near the causeway around 5 p.m. Freeman said the protesters will be allowed to peacefully protest and that law enforcement will provide protection.
“We will redirect traffic and do things of that nature,” Freeman said. “Obviously, I am a believer in the First Amendment right to protest and I want them (protesters) to be able to exercise those rights safely.”
City officials said that a protest will likely hinder traffic into and out of Camden around the time of the protest.
Sheriff Kevin Jones also issued a warning to motorists on the Camden County Sheriff's Facebook page, referring to "recent incidents" in Elizabeth City leading to "possible delays or closure" of the bridge today around 5 p.m.
"The Camden Sheriff's Office urges each of you who travel U.S. (Highway) 158 during the afternoon/evening hours to utilize alternate routes to Elizabeth City/Pasquotank County beginning at 4 p.m. until further notice," Jones' post states.
Jones said his department will have a message board located on U.S. 158 near the former Shell station advising motorists of the delays. His office also plans to have deputies stationed near the bridge to turn away westbound traffic if the bridge is closed, Jones said.
Brown was shot and killed by a Pasquotank sheriff's deputy attempting to serve a search warrant at Brown's residence Wednesday morning. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating Brown's shooting.
Protests held in front of City Hall and the Public Safety Building on Wednesday were peaceful and resulted in no arrests or property damage.