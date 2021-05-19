Elizabeth City police are investigating an incident connected to the protests of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death in which protesters appeared to target the home of an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office and his wife, a member of City Council.
A group of people protesting District Attorney Andrew Womble’s decision Tuesday to not file criminal charges against three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies in Brown’s shooting death descended on the home of DA Investigator John Young and his wife, First Ward City Council member Jeannie Young.
Lt. James Judge of the city Police Department said Wednesday a 911 call was received from the Youngs’ residence around 7:45 p.m.
“The caller who was not identified called and asked for help,” Judge said.
The Youngs’ home was not on the route in the permit granted for Tuesday’s march and apparently some protesters deviated from the march route.
“Church Street was not on the approved permit,” Judge said. “No officers were directly in front of the residence. The officers that were working the escort came to the residence. This incident is under investigation and criminal charges will be filed.”
A video of the protest posted on Twitter showed the Youngs on the front porch of their home as a people yelled and shouted obscenities at the couple.
Jeannie Young appears to be video taping the protesters with her cellphone as some of the protesters called the couple “racists.”
At one point during the 45-second video clip posted on Twitter a person is seen riding a dirt bike across the Youngs’ front yard.
Asked about the person riding the dirt bike on the Youngs’ property, Judge said: “Yes, it is a crime and the incident is currently under investigation.”
Only a handful of protesters are shown in the video but several car horns are heard in the clip.
Judge said patrols have been increased near the Youngs’ home in the wake of Tuesday’s incident.
Councilwoman Young could not be reached for comment Wednesday about the incident.
Protest leader Kirk Rivers said no specific individuals have been targeted in protests he has helped organize.