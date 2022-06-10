Elizabeth City is going to need to spend at around $3 million to provide electricity to Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital.
That number could double as Sentara is asking the city to provide the new hospital with a backup line from a different substation in case the main substation feeding the new hospital goes down.
The backup line will also cost around $3 million but where that money comes from is still a question mark. Interim City Manager Richard Hicks suggested to City Council earlier this week that Sentara pay for the secondary line.
Hicks said the city must foot the bill for the main line but not necessarily the backup line.
“The city is responsible for the main service,” Hicks said. “The second feed, they should pay for.”
Sentara is expected to break ground on the new hospital next month and the facility is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025. The new hospital and a medical office building that is currently under construction are expected to cost around $200 million.
The new hospital and medical office building at the corner of Thunder Road and Halstead Boulevard Extended will be called Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus. The hospital will replace the current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on North Road Street.
City Council did not discuss how to pay for providing service to the new hospital as that decision will be made by the incoming council elected May 17. The new councilors-elect and Mayor-Elect Kirk Rivers are expected to be sworn in in less than a week.
But Hicks told City Council if the project had to start now that the city could not borrow the money. He said the state Local Government Commission would not currently allow the city to borrow money because it has not yet completed its 2020-21 audit which was due last Nov. 1.
“If I had to start construction on either of those lines, you don’t have the cash and you can’t borrow the money right now,” Hicks said.
But the city’s interim manager said the audit is close to being completed and once that is done it could allow the city to finance the project.
Hicks said the city could give Sentara different options to pay for the backup line if that is the direction elected officials want to go in.
One option would be for the city to install the line and then have Sentara pay back that amount over time. The second option would be to have Sentara pay for the cost of the secondary line up front.
Hicks said once construction begins on the new hospital this summer the city needs to start the process of installing the feeds, mainly ordering equipment such as transformers and other materials.
“It could take over a year to get here, or more,” Hicks said of some of the equipment. “When they break ground, we need to start drawing up plans and ordering materials.”
Hicks said when planning first began for the main and secondary feeds that the cost estimate was around $1.7 million for each project.
But inflation has affected the cost of materials with Hicks noting that copper wire has increased from $9 a foot to $30 a foot. Major costs also include purchasing transformers and electrical poles and the city would need to hire a contractor to install the feeds.
“With the cost of materials now, we think that could easily be $6 million, $7 million for both lines,” Hicks said. “It is a significant burden to the city.”
The city has money in the current fiscal budget to cover the around $600,000 cost it will take to get electricity to the medical office building, which will open next spring.
“It should be finished when they open up (next spring),” Hicks said.