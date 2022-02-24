The writer, director and actor known as Psalmayene 24 told an audience at Elizabeth City State University this week he had some apprehension about coming to Elizabeth City.
Psalmayene, who is playwright-in-residence at the Mosaic Theater in Washington, D.C., said he was apprehensive because he wasn’t sure how he could say something that would be meaningful to a community that continues to deal with the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by law enforcement officers.
Speaking to an audience at the Ridley Student Center Tuesday night for ECSU’s Community Connections Series, Psalmayene said he had not heard the name “Andrew Brown” before being invited to speak in Elizabeth City.
He then acknowledged that the list of names of Black people killed in encounters with police has grown so long that he might have heard the name and later forgotten it.
But he said he researched the facts about the killing of Brown and discovered it had much in common with the other killings that had been part of the public conversation in recent years.
Thinking about how to address Brown’s killing, he said, led him to a question: “What is the role of the Black artist in the world?”
Psalmayene encouraged people in the audience to recognize and act on their own capacity to be creative and artistic, regardless of whether or not they consider themselves artists in any traditional sense.
In fact, he said, many artists are people who don’t identify as artists.
He talked about what it means to be Black, such as:
• “the weaponization of joy”
• “to be called the Devil while you walk on water”
• “to be invisible while in plain sight.”
An artist is simply one who creates beauty, provocations, or just about anything, he said.
Psalmayene said “to be a bridge between the visible realm and the invisible realm” is the first role of the artist.
The Black artist has an additional role and obligation, he said, which is “to shed light on inequities and injustices that still plague Black people in America and the world.”
Not to do so would be negligence and a missed opportunity, he said.
“The role of the Black artist is also to be true to oneself,” he said.
Psalmayene said being true to yourself requires paying attention to your own voice.
“A word of warning: When you’re listening to your voice you might not hear what you want to hear,” he said.
ECSU Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown told the audience he was glad to see such a good turnout for the event.
“We have standing room only tonight,” Brown said. “That’s good, right?”
Psalmayene performed some of his original work at Tuesday’s event, including excerpts from his play, “Dear Maple.” The play takes the form of letters to his late father, from whom he was estranged.
After his lecture and performance, Psalmayene sat down to be interviewed by Jayla Council, a junior from Williamston who is majoring in English.
Council, who said her goal is to be a news anchor, asked Psalmayene about his commitment to staying true to himself.
“If I don’t feel it then I’m not really going to do it,” Psalmayne said. “It has to sit right in my spirit.”
Psalmayene told Council during the interview that writing and presenting “Dear Maple” has been a source of healing for him. He noted that some pain is so deep you may not even notice it until you begin consciously reflecting on it.
He said to those interested in artistic expression that they should start right away and not wait until they have a publisher or other showcase for their work.
“You have to create on your own,” he said.
When Council asked him how he became a writer, actor and director, Psalmayene said he had a passion for storytelling from childhood, and as he got older he began to do the work necessary to forge a career doing what he wanted to do.
He said he started in dance, then began acting, “and then that bled into writing.”