Two days after local public health officials voted to table their endorsement of expanding Medicaid in North Carolina, state legislative leaders announced Thursday they had reached a deal to expand coverage to 600,000 uninsured state residents.
Members of the Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Public Health voted 7-6 to table a resolution to endorse expanding Medicaid benefits Tuesday night.
The vote followed a 30-minute presentation by Meg Molloy of Care4Carolina, a statewide coalition of organizations and agencies that have been advocating for the expansion of Medicaid benefits under the Affordable Care Act for a number of years.
Among those voting to table the endorsement were Board of Health members Mike Payment, a Currituck County commissioner, and Sissy Aydlett, a Camden County commissioner. Both cited wanting more time to discuss the endorsement with fellow commissioners in their county before the Board of Health’s next meeting at the end of April.
“I’m not saying I’m against it,” Payment said of the resolution supporting Medicaid expansion during the health board’s discussion. He said he wanted to show Currituck commissioners information from Tuesday’s presentation before voting on the resolution.
Aydlett, who is a registered nurse, expressed similar reasons for voting to table the resolution.
“Since I work at the Albemarle Hospital Foundation Community Care Clinic, I am well aware of the needs we have in this state regarding the uninsured,” Aydlett said Thursday morning, explaining her vote. “My vote to table was merely done to postpone this decision until I can discuss it with the other commissioners in my county.”
Later on Thursday, both of the top leaders in the state Senate and House — Senate President Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland — announced the two chambers had reached a deal to expand Medicaid coverage in the state, which is what the local resolution was advocating. Both Berger and Moore said Medicaid expansion wasn’t likely to receive a final vote until later this month.
“This is something that we can all be very proud of,” Moore said at a press conference, The Associated Press reported. “What a huge announcement this is for North Carolina. What a huge policy direction this is that will provide help for so many in this state, but it’s going to do it in a way that’s fiscally responsible.”
Molloy, whose background is in public health, said Medicaid expansion will benefit about 600,000 North Carolinians who currently fall within the health and insurance coverage gap. North Carolina’s current Medicaid eligibility threshold falls below 42% of the federal poverty level, according to Molloy.
Meanwhile, the subsidies for health insurance costs under the Affordable Care Act start at 100% of the federal poverty guidelines. Expanding Medicaid will close the coverage gap by extending health insurance to the residents who fall within the 43% to 100% margin. North Carolinians within that margin do not qualify for ACA subsidies and, as of now, they earn too much to qualify for Medicaid.
“There’s just no affordable option for them in our state,” Molloy said.
North Carolina is among a small number of states whose leadership has resisted expanding Medicaid benefits to lower-income residents. Gov. Roy Cooper, the state’s top elected Democrat, has supported expansion since taking office in 2017. But the state House and Senate, under Republican control during those years, have largely opposed expansion, although the Senate did vote to expand coverage last year. The House delayed consideration of expansion until this year.
“We are in the last 11 states that have yet to close the coverage gap,” Molloy said.
At the time of Molly’s presentation, the Senate had not voted on Medicaid expansion in this session of the Legislature. However the House had, and Molloy pointed out the chamber passed its version, House Bill 76, on Feb. 16 by a bipartisan vote of 92 for and 22 against.
“Senate and House leadership have really come together on this issue,” she said.
Once a Senate bill is proposed, the two legislative chambers will meet in conference to reconcile the differences between their bills, Molloy said.
“Both House and Senate leaders are saying publicly, and in the newspaper and to each other that they want to see this finished this session,” she said.
Medicaid expansion will be significant for residents throughout the state, but even more so for residents of rural northeastern and western North Carolina, according to Molloy. That’s because the rate of people who fall within the coverage gap is higher in those areas, she said.
“There are just layers of benefits to rural healthcare,” Molloy continued. “There will be dollars that will flow to the government, and there will be additional business revenue generated. It’s kind of an economic and business bill as well as a healthcare access bill.”
Before the health board voted on the motion to table the resolution, Perquimans Commissioner Wallace Nelson said the state’s effort to pass legislation is “probably going to move pretty fast.”
Nelson, who voted against tabling the resolution, said the 600,000 residents who currently don’t qualify for Medicaid will have to undergo a recertification that declares them eligible under expanded benefits.
“The question about staff being available or having enough staff to be able to handle that workload is why there has been a push to get this passed early in the legislative session,” Nelson said.
Monte Thompson, who represents Hertford County on the health board, said 39 states have approved Medicaid expansion and none have expressed regret about the decision.
“I haven’t heard any of those 39 states who said, ‘Oops, it was a bad decision, we should have gone back,’” Thompson said.
Thompson expressed his support for the endorsement by urging the board to act on it Tuesday night.
“The number on here (Molloy’s presentation) that I think is important is the 9,262 people who could have health insurance if North Carolina participates in Medicaid expansion. We should have done this years ago,” he said. “I say we vote on it and endorse it tonight.”
Thompson was referring to the 9,262 residents within the ARHS’s eight-county service area who would be eligible for insurance under Medicaid expansion.
ARHS Health Director Ashley Stoop reiterated Nelson’s point about the General Assembly’s motivation to pass the expansion legislation, quite possibly before the board’s April meeting.
“It’s likely this could have moved through the legislature by that point,” she said.