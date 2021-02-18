State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, said he’s still opposed to bills that would allow local governments to bypass newspapers and instead post public notices online — even though a House panel advanced both on Tuesday.
The House Judiciary Committee 4 approved House Bill 51 and House Bill 35 on Tuesday. Both allow city councils and county commissioners in about two dozen counties to put notices for items like zoning and annexation proposals, vendor contracts and other public hearings on county-operated websites. State law otherwise requires those notices and advertisements be printed in the newspaper.
Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans and Chowan counties are among the dozen eastern counties covered by House Bill 51, which is sponsored by Hunter and state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan.
House Bill 35 is a similar bill sponsored by state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, that includes Currituck and 13 other counties stretching across the state.
Goodwin’s legislative assistant Richard Blackwelder said Wednesday that both bills cleared the Judiciary 4 Committee on unanimous votes. Both bills will next be heard by the House Local Government Committee.
Blackwelder said the two bills had not yet been added to the Local Government Committee calendar.
According to HB 51, public notices may be published on local government websites “in lieu of or in addition to the required publication or advertisement.”
Hunter said Wednesday that the language “in lieu of or” needs to be changed to “and.” That would mean local governments would still be required to publish public notices in newspapers as well as on their websites.
The bill next goes to the Local Government Committee and if it passes there it will then go to the Finance Committee, which is a committee Hunter sits on. Hunter said he will continue to get the language in the bill changed and if it isn’t he will withdraw his sponsorship of the legislation.
“I will try and get the language fixed,” Hunter said. “If it is not changed, I am going to take my name off of it. If it is not changed (in committee), it will die on the floor because it is not right.”
Backers of the measures, versions of which have surfaced often over the past decade, say the switch could help cash-strapped local governments cut advertising costs.
Republican Rep. Harry Warren of Rowan County told committee members on Tuesday that online notices make sense as many newspapers nationwide close. Finding information on a government website, Warren added, is “easier than searching through page after page of a newspaper.” The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners spoke in favor of the measures.
State newspapers, led by the North Carolina Press Association, oppose the legislation.
Washington Daily News Publisher Ashley Vansant said if posting notices in newspapers become options, local government officials “can dangle that like a carrot if they’re not happy with the coverage or stance of the newspaper.”
A handful of local governments already have received authority from the General Assembly since 2003 to use electronic notice for public hearings.
The measures also have to clear the House Finance Committee and the House Rules Committee before reaching the House floor. Senate approval also would be needed.
The bills wouldn’t be subject to Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto stamp because each bill covers fewer than 15 counties. That makes them “local” measures that don’t go to Cooper’s desk for review.
Daily Advance Staff Writer Paul Nielsen contributed to this story.