CAMDEN — Citizens voiced strong opinions both for and against moving ahead with plans for a new high school at Monday's Camden Board of Commissioners meeting.
The Camden Board of Education plans to build a $45.3 million new high school with $33 million in bonds approved in a referendum in November and a $12.3 million state school facilities grant.
The bond repayment will require a 10-cent increase in the county's property tax rate while operating expenses associated with the new school are expected to require an additional 3-cent increase to the tax rate. That could increase the current tax rate from 75 cents per $100 of property valuation to 88 cents.
Commissioners have also expressed concern that other expenses related to the school district could drive the tax rate even higher.
Jim Suda, who told commissioners he lives in the Bartlett's Landing subdivision, said he agrees with Commissioner Randy Krainiak's concerns about taxes going up.
Krainiak said at a county budget work session last week that the county should consider a 20-classroom addition to the current high school campus rather than moving forward with a new high school right now.
"I see no reason why we can't pause the tax increase, and pause building a school when we can actually build an addition to it," Suda said. "That's all I have to say. Think about it. This economy does not warrant a tax increase."
Mike Lawrence said he disagreed with an email Commissioner Ross Munro sent out to county residents asking them to attend the meeting and voice their opposition to building the new school.
Munro, who chaired Monday's meeting in Chairman Tom White's absence, clarified that his email only asked citizens to attend the meeting and voice their opinion on the new school.
Reached by phone later, Munro said he has received emails expressing concern about the referendum and plans for building the new high school. He stressed that he did not "pick sides" on the new school in the email but was encouraging people to attend the commissioners meeting and voice whatever opinions they have.
"That's how government is supposed to work," Munro added.
Munro said he noted to members of the public that it was "late in the game" to be expressing reservations about the new high school project but he encouraged them to voice their concerns publicly anyway.
Lawrence said he has one child in the Camden schools and another about to enter kindergarten. If the high school project is stopped now, "when are you going to build it?" he asked. The county won't get the $12.3 million state grant again, he said.
"There's a hundred new houses in this county that have been built since January," he said. "Where are we going to put the kids at?"
Millicent Harrington spoke at the end of the meeting, having missed the designated public comment period.
"I don't understand why we keep circling back to this, considering that the citizens voted on this in November," she said.
She cited Munro's email as noting that the referendum passed with 73 percent of voters supporting the county borrowing the $33 million needed to build the school.
"I'm just here to remind you that the citizens voted on it," she said. "Now is the time to move on it."
Henson said she, too, was concerned about the county losing the $12.3 million state grant if the school project doesn't move forward now.
Commissioner Clayton Riggs said he doesn't usually speak in response to citizen comment during commissioners meetings but decided to make an exception in response to concerns about the county losing the state grant.
"We're not going to lose the $12.3 million," Riggs said.
"And the newspaper got it wrong because nowhere did I say that we were not going to build the school," Riggs said.
The article Riggs cited did not quote Riggs as saying the county was not going to build the school. It did quote him expressing concern about taxes increasing and talking about a "balancing act" between keeping taxes under control and meeting the needs of the schools and other services in the county.