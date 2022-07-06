CAMDEN — Camden voters officially have a race for school board.

Incumbent Chris Purcell filed for re-election to a second four-year term on Tuesday, joining three candidates who had already filed for the Camden Board of Education's three open seats.    

Purcell's fellow incumbent Jason Banks, Eleanora Doane-Butts and Magen Brinson O'Neal filed for the November general election on Friday, the first day of the filing period for school board.

Sissy Aydlett holds the third school board seat that will be on the fall ballot. But she will be joining the Camden Board of Commissioners this fall after winning the Republican primary for an at-large seat on the board in May.

The filing period continues weekdays at the Camden Board of Elections from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ends at noon on July 29. 