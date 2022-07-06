...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of around 105.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Purcell files for re-election, creating race for 3 seats
CAMDEN — Camden voters officially have a race for school board.
Incumbent Chris Purcell filed for re-election to a second four-year term on Tuesday, joining three candidates who had already filed for the Camden Board of Education's three open seats.
Purcell's fellow incumbent Jason Banks, Eleanora Doane-Butts and Magen Brinson O'Neal filed for the November general election on Friday, the first day of the filing period for school board.
Sissy Aydlett holds the third school board seat that will be on the fall ballot. But she will be joining the Camden Board of Commissioners this fall after winning the Republican primary for an at-large seat on the board in May.
The filing period continues weekdays at the Camden Board of Elections from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ends at noon on July 29.