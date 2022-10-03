letter barber

Bishop William Barber, president of the Repairers of the Breach and co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign, speaks at a press conference during which he and other civil rights leaders called for a federal investigation into the death of Andrew Brown Jr., Friday afternoon.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The Rev. William Barber II and other social justice advocates will be at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church in Elizabeth City tonight for a stop on what organizers are calling the North Carolina Congressional Voting Organizing Tour.

Barber said in an interview Monday that the tour is designed to organize low-wage and low-wealth voters in all 14 congressional districts in the state.