CAMDEN — Construction on a new Quality Plus gas station and convenience store in Camden is well underway but the opening date is not known
The station will be located at the former Shell gas station at the corner of U.S. Highway 158 and Country Club Road. Quality Plus tore down the old station and has begun construction on a new layout.
County Manager Ken Bowman said he has reached to Quality Plus officials seeking an opening date but has not heard back from them. The Daily Advance also left a message for Quality Plus marketing director Michael Robb.
“I would like to do an announcement, a ribbon-cutting for them,” Bowman said. “I continually call them but they haven’t called me.”
The gas station will have pay at the pump islands and a drive-up only convenience store. A separate refreshment center that features food and drink vending machines is also planned at the location.
Bowman said the county approved plans for the gas station a year ago.
“Like everything else, the pandemic slowed it down as far as getting it started,” Bowman said. “But they have been rolling here recently.’’
Quality Plus operates over 75 gas stations in North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.
and the company has a gas station in Coinjock.