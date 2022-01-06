ROCKY MOUNT — QVC will be closing all operations at its Rocky Mount Distribution Center in the wake of a devastating Dec. 18 fire — a move that will result in the layoff of more than 1,900 employees.
The decision to cease operations was disclosed to state and local officials in a Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification notice filed with the N.C. Department of Commerce on Thursday.
“The company is still assessing the extent of the damage, but it is clear that the site will not be operable and there will not be work for the team for the foreseeable future,” QVC official Alicia Keane wrote in the WARN notice letter to Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson and Yolanda Farrington of the commerce department.
Keane said QVC, part of Qurate Retail Group, will terminate the 1,953 employees on its payroll as of Dec. 29 beginning Feb. 1. While most terminations will occur that date, “the separation date of a small number of employees may occur after Feb. 1 to facilitate an orderly wind down of operations.”
She said all employees would be made aware of their separation dates “as soon as reasonably practicable.”
The WARN notification said all terminated employees would have the opportunity to seek employment with any other QRG location around the country.
Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said he was on a call with some QVC representatives on Thursday who said the company hadn’t determined yet if it would rebuild the plant, more than 70% of which was destroyed in the fire. Evans said he was told that it likely would be several months before the decision could be made.
“ATF has just finished the investigation and they’ve (QVC) still not really been able to get back in and see the true extent of the damage,” he said. “They haven’t even been able to determine the level of damage to file insurance claims.”
Evans said the WARN notification clears the way for QVC employees to apply for unemployment benefits and training. It also frees workers to seek other employment.
Roberson said he understood the company’s decision.
“While I hated to hear the news, it’s simply not economically feasible for them to keep paying employees when they have no way to generate revenue. You have to respect their business decision,” he said.
Roberson noted that QVC had extended shutdown pay for the displaced workers and several organizations had pledged their support. He also noted that several job fairs have either been held or are planned.
“I want to know what their plan is to rebuild,” he said. “I do know it would be hard to find a million square feet anywhere along the East Coast — and especially with an intermodal facility as close as we have.”
QVC has been in Edgecombe County since 2000 and underwent a 5-year, $71 million expansion beginning in 2011.