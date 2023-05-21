Intermittent rain and drizzle may have kept a few people away from the North Carolina Potato Festival this past weekend, but plenty of folks made their way downtown and found the festival as fun as ever.
Not only did most festival-goers think the slight drizzle on Saturday was OK, but James Wimbush went a step further.
"It's perfect," wimbush said. "This keeps it from being hot."
Wimbush, who explained that he had been stationed in Elizabeth City with the Coast Guard and left Washington, D.C., to come back here after he retired, said he and his wife Barbara enjoy the Potato Festival every year.
"I like it here much better," he said of living in Elizabeth City. "I wouldn't trade being here for Northern Virginia any day of the week."
The couple was eating some of the fresh French fries that are a mainstay of the festival, and listening to music at the main stage. They said they didn't get on any of the rides but enjoyed watching others ride them.
"This is a great way to spend a day," he said.
Jeremy Meads of the Piedmont Natural Gas repeated his championship performance from last year to take home this year's National Potato Peeling Contest trophy. He peeled a total of 8.17 pounds this year.
Meads said after the contest that he hadn't done anything different over the last year to prepare for Saturday's contest. He did rely on an old faithful to get him motivated for the competition.
"A strong coffee this morning, that's about it," he said laughing.
His strategy on Saturday was to try to "keep it loose," he said.
Meads said the individual competition, which is a five-minute timed event, can get exhausting after having participated earlier in the team competition. He said any new challengers can expect to see him again in next year's contest.
"I've got to defend my crown," he said.
Meads' PNG team won runner-up in team competition, turning in 17.31 pounds of peeled potatoes.
Following Meads as runner-up in the individual competition was Elizabeth Lane, who was representing a team from Doug Williams/Rick Gilbert Refrigeration, Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. She peeled a total of 6.37 pounds of potatoes.
Winning the team championship was the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association, which edged the PNG team by seven-hundredths of a point with a total of 17.38 pounds of peeled potatoes.
Festival-goers also enjoyed a full lineup of entertainment during the weekend festival.
Gerald Trotman, a local singer and songwriter. performed an eclectic solo acoustic set around midday Saturday, just ahead of the Southwest-tinged sound of a performance by Bobby Plough y Los Gringos.
Trotman, who has been playing guitar and writing songs for about 15 years, delivered a set that included everything from country to metal, including a few original tunes.
"I think the audience was really great," Trotman said.
Trotman said he played the Potato Festival last year also, and enjoys singing songs that provide a soundtrack for the good times families have at the event.
On Water Street not far from the main stage, employee Kaleigh Scott was operating the Lazzy Frog booth. Scott said a slight drizzle Saturday did not seem to affect either the number of people stopping by the booth or their enthusiasm for the festival.
"People are still coming out really good," Scott said. "I'm really glad to see people coming out and enjoying it."
Reba Holley came from Gates County with her four-year-old and seven-year-old granddaughters.
It's nice," Holley said.
She said they enjoyed rides and the event as a whole.
"The food is good," she said.
The girls had gotten their faces painted, and Holley remarked that the artists who performed the painting "did an excellent job."
The children rode a couple of rides, including the Ferris wheel and the Hurricane.
Gennis Edwards and her husband, Andrew, brought daughters Maeve, 8, and Casher, 5, to the festival on Saturday in search of their favorite festival foods.
"I'm looking for something sweet like fried Oreos," Gennis said. "We like the smoked sausage and the lemonade, too."
The Edwardses also came out to the festival to see the 1950 Pontiac Silver Streak their grandfather, Howard Flowers, was displaying in the event's auto show.
"They're going to see their great granddad's car," Gennis said. "It's probably the first time he (my son) has gotten to see it at an auto show. That is special."
Tori Warren, of Portsmouth, Virginia, said she was attending her first-ever Potato Festival on Saturday. She said she and her 9-month-old daughter came with a friend named Christian who grew up in Elizabeth City and had attended the event many times in the past.
"It's just good to be here with the family members here and see what's going on at the festival," she said.
Tanja Brandow said she was attending because her sons are on the D1 Elite Wrestling Team and were promoting a tournament and recruit more kids to join the club.
"They are actually having a Mom's division for the tournament on June 10 and I'm just coming out getting practice," she said. "I'm also with the YMCA and we had a team in the Potato Peeling Contest. It was good. We didn't win but trying to make some money for the non-profit."
Brandow said she really enjoys the festival.
"It's good seeing people that you know, seeing businesses they own and seeing all the vendors," she said. "The bacon-wrapped chicken skewers, those are phenomenal. You can't come here and not get lemonade, the free French fries. Those are the best fries I've ever had."
Hundreds of people converged onto Water Street early Friday evening for the start of the festival.
Intermittent light rain fell early Friday afternoon but gave way to overcast skies for the festival’s opening ceremony on the main stage at Mariners' Wharf.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said during Friday's opening ceremony that the Potato Festival is a celebration of farmers and potato farmers in particular. ECDI is the festival organizer.
“As we prepare to open this North Carolina Potato Festival, we should absolutely give a 'hoorah' for our farmers and all those involved in our local farming industry,” Malenfant said. “Thank a farmer, thank a farmer’s wife, thank a farmer’s children.”
Joe and Irene Bladwine brought their two grandsons, ages 10 and 8, down to the festival from Norfolk last year, attending for the first time. They attended on Saturday last year but decided to make the trip Friday afternoon because of a family obligation today.
“We didn’t want to miss out coming after having such a good time last year,” Joe Bladwine said. “Our grandchildren really enjoyed all the rides and they have been talking about this for many weeks now. They will probably go on the Ferris wheel a couple of times.”
Correspondent Kesha Williams contributed to this report.