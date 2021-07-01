Rain or shine, Elizabeth City will have a fireworks show Friday night as part of the city's first Independence Day celebration in two years.
Fireworks are scheduled to be launched from Waterfront Park starting at 9 p.m.
City Parks and Recreation Department officials said the rain that's forecast for Friday won't cancel the fireworks show. According to the Weather Channel, the forecast for Elizabeth City as of Thursday afternoon calls for a 100% chance of rain on Friday with 1-2 inches of rainfall expected. The forecast isn't much better Friday evening: there's a 70% chance of rainfall then.
The only thing that could cancel the show, officials said, is if there are also high winds and electrical storms. The wind forecast for Friday evening is 5-10 mph. The pyrotechnical crew in charge of Friday's fireworks show, Wetzel Pyrotechnics of Currituck County, will likely fire several test shells prior to 9 p.m. to test the wind direction.
Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark said recently the fireworks display will cost around $20,000, which is about the same amount spent in 2019. The display will use mostly 3-inch shells with some 4-inch shells that will be launched to heights of around 325 feet over the river.
“It will be as good a display, if not even better, as the last one,” Clark said.
City officials have designed the following areas for viewing the fireworks show: Museum of the Albemarle's front lawn, Mariners’ Wharf Park, Moth Boat Park, Veterans’ Park, Dog Corner Park and any open greenspace or closed street. Waterfront Park, Coast Guard Park and Charles Creek Park will be closed and unavailable for viewing the fireworks show.
Despite the rain, city officials are proceeding with plans to begin Friday's Independence Day celebration at 4 p.m. Activities including live music, a DJ, inflatables, magic show, face-painting and games will be held near Mariners' Wharf Park on Water Street.
Vendors, concession vehicles and porta-johns will be located on Water Street while the Elizabeth City Fire Department will stage a pop-up splash pad on Ehringhaus Street.
To prepare for Friday's celebration, Waterfront Park will close at 10 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians until the end of the fireworks show Friday night.
The Mariners’ Wharf Park parking lot will also close at 10 p.m. on Thursday and no parking will be allowed there on Friday.
Coast Guard Park and Charles Creek Park will also close at 10 p.m. on Thursday for both parking and pedestrians. Charles Creek Park may be used for vehicles to turn around.
City parking on Grice Street will be open for daytime parking. But the following streets will be closed on Friday beginning at 3 p.m.: Water Street from Main Street to White Street; Riverside Avenue from the Charles Creek Bridge to Museum of the Albemarle; East Fearing Street from Water Street to Poindexter Street; East Church Street from Water Street to Grice Street; and Ehringhaus Street from Water Street to McMorrine Street.
Because the Independence Day celebration will be taking place in conjunction with First Friday ArtWalk Friday evening, city officials are anticipating one of the largest crowds in the downtown since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The pandemic canceled last year's Independence Day celebration.
City officials are urging motorists to be careful when driving in the downtown area. Persons needing to report an emergency can do so at an emergency services and command center on Fearing Street.
For updated information about Friday's Independence Day celebration, check out both Elizabeth City Downtown Inc.'s Facebook page and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page.