Severe weather including rain and strong winds are scheduled to reach the region this evening.
The rain should start around 8 p.m. and continue through 10 a.m. on Friday, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Christy Saunders said. About an inch of rainfall is expected to accumulate, she said.
Southwest winds will range 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-45 mph are possible, Saunders said. A wind advisory for the region will take effect today at noon and last until 8 p.m.
While the threat of tornadoes is minimal, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, she said.
A coastal flood advisory also will be in effect until 8 p.m. today, Saunders said. Up to a foot of water above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.