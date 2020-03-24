A majority of Elizabeth City city councilors voted Monday night to award themselves and the mayor $500-a-month raises starting in July.
By a 4-2 vote, City Council directed City Manager Rich Olson to include the raises in his proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Council usually approves the city’s annual fiscal budget each June.
Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton and Michael Brooks voted to includes the raises in the proposed budget while Councilors Billy Caudle and Jeannie Young voted no.
Councilor Chris Ruffieux was absent from Monday’s meeting while Councilor Kem Spence left the meeting before the vote.
After the vote, councilors, by the same 4-2 vote, approved a motion by Walton to not reconsider the issue directing Olson to include the raises in his proposed budget.
That means a final vote on the proposed raises for council and the mayor will come when City Council considers the city’s budget. Council could then vote to keep the raises in the budget or vote to remove them.
“I want to make a motion to the city manager that in the process of developing this year’s budget that it would be included to be presented to council a raise for the council and the mayor in the amount of $500 per month,” Horton stated in his motion. “I make that in a motion that we give you (Olson) a directive to put that in the budget to be presented to us.’’
An increase for $500 a month would bump council pay from $8,274 annually to $14,274 a year — a 73-percent increase — while the salary for the mayor would increase from $9,656 to $15,656 annually — a 62-percent increase.
If council votes for a $500-a-month raise it would make Elizabeth City City Council the highest paid city or town governing board among 14 cities that are comparable in size and that also own and operate their own water, sewer and electric utilities. Olson previously provided council a list of comparable cities that shows the average annual pay for council members and the mayor are $6,153 and $9,181, respectively
Council debated the issue and then unanimously voted at its March 9 meeting to take up the issue at a future meeting.
Young said at the March 9 meeting that she was opposed to giving council a raise under any circumstances. She said she was especially disappointed Monday that council would even consider the pay raise as the country faces uncertain economic times because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We are in the middle of a crisis and we sitting here talking about paying us $500 (more a month),” Young said. “I can’t believe we even bring this up. We don’t even know where we are going financially and we bring this back to pay ourselves $500 (more a month). I just hope we are better than this.”
Caudle, who also voiced opposition to the proposed raises earlier this month, criticized the timing of the request.
“This is a ridiculous time to bring this up,” Caudle said. “People are getting laid off right and left and we are talking about giving ourselves a raise. That is a slap in the face to all the restaurant workers, and everybody else.’’
Caudle was referring to the restaurant and bar employees across the state who’ve either lost hours or their jobs following Gov. Roy Cooper’s order last week requiring businesses to close their dine-in services. Another order Cooper issued earlier this week also closes all barbershops, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and movie theaters as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.