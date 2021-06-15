CAMDEN — Camden retirees learned Tuesday how to avoid falling prey to internet scams, telephone hustles, insurance fraud and other nefarious activities that target elderly residents.
About 40 residents attended the Camden County Elder Abuse Awareness Lunch at Camden Community Park, Tuesday morning. The event was organized by the Camden Center for Active Adults and its coordinator, Laura Jolley.
Several people from various related agencies spoke on ways to prevent becoming victims to elder abuse, as well as other safety precautions.
“Don’t make yourself a soft target,” warned Ross Munro, a retired U.S. Navy master chief.
Munro, who also is a county commissioner, discussed indicators residents should look for to detect a potential email or internet scam.
“If it sounds too good to be true, don’t click on it,” he said. “Just delete it.”
Munro told residents it is important that they feel secure in their homes, and suggested several steps, such as locking their doors and installing a video doorbell that interacts with their smart phone, they can take to ensure their safety. As important as it is for residents to protect themselves within their homes, it is equally important they protect their homes when they are away, Munro said. One way to do this is to not announce they are not home on social media.
“Please, don’t post you’re going on a trip,” he said. “You just let everybody know you’re not going to be home.”
Munro recommended elderly residents wait until they return home from their trip to post photos to social media.
When shopping online, residents should verify that the website they are visiting is secured for financial transactions. To do this, Munro said residents should check the website’s URL to ensure it begins with https://, and not http://, like an unsecured website’s URL would appear. The letter ‘s’ in https:// is an indicator the site is secured.
Following Munro, Sheriff Kevin Jones discussed a number of other precautions seniors should follow, such as frequently changing the passwords of all email and websites they use. Jones discussed the range of telephone calls residents are receiving, such as car warranty extension offers, and other calls possibly designed to get their personal information.
The sheriff also advised residents to dispose of their expired or unwanted prescription medications in the drop box at the sheriff’s office. Doing so can prevent medications from being stolen or accidentally ingested by someone else.
Lisa Barker, regional manager of the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program of the N.C. Department of Insurance, discussed several issues affecting elderly people, including emotional abuse.
“Emotional abuse is about maintaining control,” Barker said, adding the person committing the abuse will likely not hurt the victim physically. Emotional abuse over time, however, can be damaging.
Gail Ward, with Disaster Health Services of the Northeastern North Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross, discussed the importance residential smoke detectors.
The national Red Cross responds to about 60,000 disasters a year, and most of them are house fires, Ward said. She urged residents to ensure they have smoke alarms in their homes that are in good working condition and with good batteries.
She also urged residents to create an escape plan for exiting their home within two minutes in the event of a fire.
Laura Jolley said the Camden Center for Active Adults wanted to hold an awareness event because it is something the Albemarle Commission does every year but wasn't able to do in 2020 because of COVID-19. Tuesday’s event was designed to help make residents aware of the many services available to the county’s elderly population, she said.
Lynne Raisor, a family caregiver resource specialist for the Albemarle Commission's Area Agency on Aging, opened the line of speakers by discussing the many services the commission provides residents. The commission is located at 512 S. Church Street in Hertford and can be reached by telephone at 252-426-5753.
Other agencies and businesses participating in Tuesday’s event included the Elizabeth City Fire Department, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, Todd’s Pharmacy, Sentara Health and Atlantic Union bank.