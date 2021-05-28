Rallies demanding "truth, transparency and accountability" in the investigation of Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting are expanding beyond Elizabeth City.
Rallies led by civil rights and clergy leaders will be held in at least eight cities across North Carolina on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Besides Elizabeth City, rallies will also be held in Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington and Winston-Salem. A location for the Elizabeth City rally has not yet been announced.
The rallies will be led by groups that have already led several rallies and clergy marches in Elizabeth City: Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E.
Both Bishop William J. Barber II, president and senior lecturer of the Repairers of the Breach, and Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the N.C. Council of Churches, will attend the rally in Raleigh. The Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, past president of the N.C. Council of Churches and executive director of B.R.I.D.G.E., will also attend a rally.
The same groups said in a press release Friday they plan to release details next week about a mass march planned for Elizabeth City on June 12.
The rallies are in response to the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies on April 21. Three deputies shot and killed Brown, who was unarmed, while attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at his house at 421 Perry Street.
District Attorney Andrew Womble announced on May 18 that, following an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, he had determined that deputies' fatal shooting of Brown was justified and that he would not be seeking charges against the officers. A civil rights investigation of Brown's shooting by the Charlotte office of the FBI is ongoing.
Repairers of the Breach held a press conference in Elizabeth City last Friday, during which Barber and local civil rights leaders said they're seeking patterns-or-practices investigations by the U.S. Justice Department into both Womble's office and the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office. A delegation of civil rights leaders was also scheduled to deliver a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week seeking a federal investigation of Brown's death.