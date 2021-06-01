The Rev. Javan Leach said he’s been asked how long people plan to keep protesting in the aftermath of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by sheriff’s deputies.
Leach, pastor at Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, says he always gives the same answer:
“Until you listen to us and give us what we need for our peace,” Leach told a group gathered for a rally outside the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building Tuesday afternoon. “We’re not asking for anything other than what we learned in the first-grade when we put our hands to our hearts and said the Pledge of Allegiance.”
The rally in Elizabeth City was one of at least eight held simultaneously across the state Tuesday to demand, according to organizer Repairers of the Breach, “transparency and accountability” in the investigation of Brown’s shooting death April 21.
The Rev. Benny Oakes, a United Methodist pastor in Elizabeth City, noted that simultaneous rallies were being held in cities across North Carolina.
“We’re so thankful to be in solidarity with brothers and sisters across the state and around the country,” Oakes said.
Oakes said what he encourages his “white brothers and sisters” to do is “listen — just listen.”
The Rev. Lekyndric Blocker, pastor of Dominion Family Fellowship Church, said “I serve a Savior who is always right” and added he is waiting for the Lord to set things right regarding Brown’s death.
“(District Attorney Andrew) Womble has spoken,” Blocker said. “(Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy) Wooten has spoken. Now it’s time for the Lord to do the speaking.”
The Rev. Donald Waltz, a hospice chaplain who is a Disciples of Christ minister, read Amos 5:21-24, which includes the words: “Away with the noise of your songs! I will not listen to the music of your harps. But let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!”
He applied the words to today’s congregations.
“If justice is not in our churches, the Bible is very clear: then God is not in our churches,” Waltz said.
Waltz said he has been encouraged by clergy who have spoken up and stepped out in response to Brown’s shooting death.
Leach led those gathered outside the Public Safety Building in chanting “Not another One!” He added that he means not only another one killed by police but also not another one subjected to wrongful arrest.
Leach said injustice in policing does not affect only young Black men.
“If you think it’s just Black people — it’s coming to your street,” Leach said.
Leach noted the rallies occurring across the state. “We are standing together in solidarity all over the state of North Carolina,” he said.
No matter who seems to be in charge right now, Jesus Christ is the ultimate authority, Leach said.
“Every tongue must confess ... even Womble’s tongue ... that Jesus Christ is Lord,” Leach said.
Leach said those who have been protesting since Brown’s death come from all races, genders, economic backgrounds and religious denominations.
Affirming that the protests have been peaceful, but that protesters will not be quiet in the face of injustice, Leach led the assembly in a prayer before the group began a march.
More than 50 protesters left the parking lot at the beginning of the march and by the time it reached Ehringhaus Street there were 80 or more.
Glenda Brown Thomas, an aunt of Andrew Brown Jr., said in an interview shortly before the rally started that Brown’s family still needs to see complete and unedited body camera footage from the shooting.
“That is one of my major concerns is that they show all of the videos and not redact them,” Thomas said.
She said she wants to be able to find out what really happened to her nephew. Redacting the video and showing only part of them makes it appear something is being hidden, she said.
Thomas said she supports changing the law in North Carolina to make it simpler and quicker to release body cam footage.
“I would love for that law to be changed in Andrew Brown Jr.’s name,” Thomas said.
Thomas also said it was encouraging to see pastors turn out for Tuesday’s rally.
Gregory Dillard, who is Brown’s cousin, said he also wants to see a change in the state’s body cam law. He said a number of reforms are needed in the whole system of policing and criminal justice.
Annie Ferebee, who is Brown’s aunt, said she would like to see changes in how warrants are served. She questioned whether it was necessary or appropriate to deploy a tactical team to serve the warrant in the incident in which her nephew was killed.