Pasquotank County is seeing a rash of thefts of street and stop signs as well as some of the poles the signs are attached to, a county official said this week.
David Smithson, Pasquotank utilities director, informed county commissioners Monday that a number of street signs in the county have been stolen over the past few months. He also said several stop signs have been stolen.
Smithson said some of the thefts have included taking the street sign as well as the pole it’s attached to.
“We have been having an excess of theft,” Smithson said. “I have noticed several that are gone.”
Northern Outside Commissioner Sean Lavin said he has received a “rash of calls” recently about missing street signs.
Commissioners were advised that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the sign thefts. But a spokesman for the department said Wednesday the sheriff’s office is not formally investigating the thefts because no one has formally reported the missing signs.
Major Aaron Wallio said the Sheriff’s Office is aware of missing street signs, primarily in the Newland area, and has responded by increasing patrols there. But no formal report of stolen signs has been made to the office, he said.
Smithson said the county signs are scheduled to be replaced soon. He said the N.C. Department of Transportation is responsible for replacing stop signs on state-maintained roads.