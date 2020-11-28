The president of the Elizabeth City State University National Alumni Association said last week he is hopeful that continued dialogue among alumni leaders, trustees and the ECSU Foundation can yield good fruit for the university.
ECSU National Alumni Association President Abdul Rasheed said the recent discussion by the ECSU Board of Trustees about the groups working more closely together and possible alignment is not a new proposal. In fact, it’s a continuation of a dialogue that started earlier this year, he said.
Rasheed said he believes the only reason the dialogue has not been more active this year is that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed it down — as it has many other activities.
The ECSU Board of Trustees, National Alumni Association and ECSU Foundation share a common commitment to finding ways for all to be more effective in support of the university, Rasheed said.
Rasheed said he talked with trustees earlier in the year about more alignment and collaboration in order to maximize the groups’ effectiveness in supporting the university. He said he also spoke briefly with some trustees after their recent retreat about their shared commitment to collaborating effectively and avoiding duplication of effort.
Rasheed, a former chairman of the ECSU Board of Trustees, said the National Alumni Association is chartered as an independent organization that works with the university through a memorandum of understanding. It’s focused, he said, on recruiting students and raising money for student scholarships and to supporting other needs of the university as defined by the administration or the foundation.
Rasheed said he expects the dialogue among the trustees, alumni association and foundation to be constructive, positive and in the best interest of the university and its students.
He said ECSU alumni recognize the important difference the university has made in their own lives and want to see that same positive experience replicated in the lives of more students.
“We feel compelled to support other students and families having that same opportunity,” Rasheed said. “As the National Alumni Association we are very, very proud of our continued support of and allegiance to the success of the university and its students.”
He said the alumni group “would always welcome” any discussion about how it “can more effectively work together” with the other groups promoting the university.
“But we are very pleased with our consistent effort to help recruit students and bring students to the university,” he said. “We’re very pleased with our consistent giving and fundraising for scholarships and other programs of the university.”