For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began weeks ago, residents at The Citadel of Elizabeth City were finally allowed to venture outside Wednesday.
Staff at the long-term care facility couldn’t have picked a nicer day for the occasion: Wednesday’s high temperature reached the mid-70s, and except for the occasional cloud, the sky was blue and sunny.
To celebrate, The Citadel of Elizabeth City hosted a parade for about 25 residents, who were seated outside near the facility’s front entrance. The sun beat down on their smiling faces and everyone seemed to be absorbing the sunlight.
“This is our Sunshine Day and Parade,” said Brittany Cooper, The Citadel of Elizabeth City’s executive director. “We’re celebrating.”
The facility’s residents have not been allowed outside since March to protect them from contracting COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus. People ages 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of dangerous complications if infected with the virus.
“This is the first time they’ve been out in the front like this in two months,” Cooper said, adding that residents seemed to be enjoying themselves.
As of Wednesday there have been no cases of COVID-19 at The Citadel, Cooper said.
“And we’re trying to keep it that way,” she added.
The Citadel’s residents and staff, all whom were wearing facemasks, lined the front sidewalk from one end of the facility to the other. A DJ played music, while staff members danced and others mingled with residents.
Yellow caution tape divided the group from the parking lot, where one after another dozens of vehicles, some sporting balloons, and others filled with family members waving signs to their loved ones, drove through at a snail’s pace starting at 1 p.m.
Other participants in The Citadel parade included the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Elizabeth City fire and police departments, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, B&M Contractors Inc., and more.
Cooper explained that families are still unable to visit their loved ones at The Citadel in person. Families who wish to visit must call ahead so arrangements can be made to speak to their loved ones through a glass window. Or, the care facility has tablets that families can use to speak to loved ones through Facetime or another app, she said.
Brad and Susan Buckner of Elizabeth City said while the restrictions on visitations are tough, they support the steps The Citadel has implemented.
“It’s for the better,” said Brad, whose mother, Sylvia Haney, has been a resident at The Citadel since Feb. 7.
“We wholeheartedly agree,” Susan said, of The Citadel’s preventative measures. “We are very thankful they have taken the precautions to keep the staff and patients safe.”
The Buckners joined the parade and made a couple of passes in their vehicle past The Citadel, taking advantage of the opportunity to see Sylvia, who was seated out front in a wheelchair. While they weren’t able to stop and visit, Susan managed to step out of their vehicle just long enough to wave and say goodbye to Sylvia.
“It’s been a long journey,” Susan said, of the experience since the pandemic began.
The last time she and her husband were able to visit Sylvia in person was just days before Gov. Roy Cooper announced his first round of restrictions on March 14 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Susan said they’ve been speaking to Sylvia through a glass window since then. Her mother-in-law has difficulty hearing, so it’s easier for her and Brad to write notes and hold up the notebook for Sylvia to read, she said.
“We hold this up to the window like this so she can read it,” said Susan, displaying the notebook they use. The pages were filled with messages written in blue ink.
Sylvia reads the note and responds, trying her best to speak loud enough through the glass.
Cooper said in addition to celebrating The Citadel’s residents, Wednesday’s event also recognized National Nursing Home Week, which began Sunday and ends Saturday. Staff also recently honored National Nurses Week, which ran May 6-12.