While the owner of RCE Theaters in Elizabeth City is excited to finally reopen her business, she is reminding residents to continue to be vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.
“We are pleased that North Carolina is finally moving into Phase 3,” said Janelle Given, who along with her husband Blaine owns RCE Theaters. “We can’t ignore the fact that there is still a virus lingering around. However, businesses and life can’t continue to be shut down forever.”
Given was referring to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order last Wednesday to move North Carolina to Phase 3 of his phased reopening plan. Phase 3 includes movie theaters, which have been closed since March, and went into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Under Phase 3, theaters are allowed to reopen at 30% capacity of their normal seating. Given the alternative, Given called opening at 30% capacity a “blessing.”
“Some people’s lives haven’t changed much in the last six months, but some people have lost everything,” she said. “Opening with limited capacity is a blessing at this time.”
RCE Theaters reopened Friday with the following movies advertised on the marquee: “Unhinged,” “Heaven,” “The New Mutants” and “Tenet.”
The theater is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations for reopening movie theaters posted at the site cinemasafe.org. Facemasks are required, particularly while congregating in the lobby for concessions and while visiting restrooms. The theater does recognize that some people may not be able to wear a facemask because of a medical condition like asthma.
Inside the theater, RCE is enforcing social distancing by marking off every other row as not available for seating. In addition, moviegoers are required to follow a one-way direction as they move in and out of the auditorium.
Like many businesses, RCE Theaters has suffered significant financial losses since the pandemic was declared in March and Cooper ordered movie theaters, gyms, bars and amusement centers to close. Reopening, even at reduced capacity, is a move toward recouping those losses, according to Given.
“Being able to open will help provide a way to slow the leak in the company that hasn’t been able to be plugged or repaired in six months,” she said. “We have a long way to go to fill the massive hit on our business, but we feel the community has our backs and we will recover.”
RCE Theaters came up with several ways to continue generating some income over the last six months. Pop-up drive-in movies and keeping the theater’s concession stand open are two examples.
“We have found creative ways to keep our staff on the clock during the pandemic, but being able to operate even at a 30% capacity will help them get to get more hours, so they can better provide for their lives and families,” Given said.
Given said the community has been supportive of the theater and is excited that it has reopened.
“I already now that the community is so excited to come back and visit with us,” she said. “Every day during the pandemic we have been asked numerous times when we would be allowed to open. Thankfully, we now have an answer.”
Given is hopeful that reopening will not only benefit her business, but also her employees and the community.
“This decision means that we can start filling in the large hole that this pandemic created within our business,” Given said. “We are hopeful that everyone is ready to come back and enjoy the movies again.”
She said RCE Theaters recognizes, however, that many families are still suffering hardships because of the pandemic.
“We understand that this is a tough time for a lot of families,” she said. “We welcome our guests to bring their refillable buckets, coupons or any movie vouchers that may have expired during (the pandemic).”
The theater will honor those discounts for the next few weeks, she said.
Elizabeth City’s new but yet-to-open Albemarle 8 theaters still remains closed. Albemarle 8 is owned by RC Theatres and is not associated with RCE Theaters. A message at the RC Theatres website says Albemarle 8 is currently scheduled to open in November.