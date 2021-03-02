Read Across America

Joshua Sawyer (on screen) reads the Dr. Seuss book “Green Eggs and Ham” to kindergartners in Rebecca Hassell’s class at Grandy Primary on Tuesday, which was National Read Across America Day. Sawyer is a mathematics coach for the Camden County Schools. Classrooms around the country typically read Dr. Seuss books on the day.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance