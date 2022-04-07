Students participating in this week’s Viking Entrepreneurship Week at Elizabeth City State University have a fire in their eyes, says Nahum Jeannot, a former contestant on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank.”
“You could see the hunger, the fire in their eyes,” Jeannot said of his impression of the young entrepreneurs.
Jeannot, who is CEO of GoOats LLC, hopes to fuel that fire while serving as the inaugural PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow during this week’s competition that began Monday and concludes Saturday. The format is based on the show “Shark Tank,” in which contestants pitch their business ideas to a panel of potential investors.
This week, Jeannot has been meeting with students and advising them on how to present their ideas to a panel of judges.
Jeannot, whose background is in culinary and restaurant management, spoke Wednesday evening at an Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce gathering at 2 Souls Wine Bar.
GoOats is a popular bite-sized oatmeal product for people “on the go,” he told the audience.
“So, think about eating oatmeal without a spoon, without a bowl,” Jeannot said. “You don’t have to juggle a spoon and a bowl as you drive.”
He shared the story of how in 2020 he came to be a contestant on season 12 of “Shark Tank.” It began a few months earlier when after launching GoOats, his young business was threatened by COVID-19 and the ensuing pandemic, he said.
“The momentum that we had was just cut at its knees,” he said. “I’m like, ‘what are we going to do?’”
That’s when “Shark Tank” reached out to him and invited him to appear on the show.
“One thing kind of led to another,” Jeannot said. “I go on ‘Shark Tank’ and I keep getting promoted to the next round and the next thing you know I’m at The Venetian (Resort) in (Las) Vegas.”
It was during The Venetian episode that Jeannot accepted a partnership offer from Barbara Corcoran, one of the investors — “sharks” — on the show. She agreed to help finance GoOats in exchange for a 20% stake in Jeannot’s company.
Jeannot spoke of the advantages his company realized after his run on “Shark Tank.”
“I’ll tell you, the power of ‘Shark Tank’ is real,” he said.
His company initially produced about $250,000 in oatmeal products, estimating that’s how much they would sell after his appearance, he said.
“Within 48 hours, all of that product was gone, and we ended up doing three times the amount of volume,” he said. “I didn’t take a day off for the next four or five months.”
During this week’s competition, student entrepreneur teams from ECSU, N.C. A&T, Fayetteville State University and other North Carolina historically black universities and colleges will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges.
“We have some stiff competition coming from around the state,” said Joy Smith, dean of ECSU’s School of Education and Business.
On Saturday, the first round of judging will be performed by three judges, and the second round will consist of about six to nine judges, she Smith said. The third and final round will consist of the top six finalists, who will be judged by Jeannot.
The Viking Entrepreneurship Week competition and PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow Program are made possible through a grant from the PNC Foundation. In February 2022, the PNC Foundation launched the PNC North Carolina HBCU Initiative, a three-year, $2 million effort to increase entrepreneurship and job opportunities in the state. ECSU is one of five HBCUs receiving grant funding through the initiative.