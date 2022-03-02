Like many of the runners planning to participate in this weekend’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon, Andy Bracken can’t wait to hit the pavement around Elizabeth City.
Bracken is also probably not alone among the 1,800 runners signed up for the event in that the contracting officer for the U.S. Department of Defense is venturing far from home for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
“I’m looking forward to getting out of Ohio for the first time during the pandemic,” Bracken said.
The weekend event, which gets underway today, will feature a full marathon, half-marathon and a 5K race. The 5K race will be held first; it begins Friday at 4:45 p.m. The marathon and half-marathon will be run on Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced race organizers to have runners run the race virtually last spring. More than 11,000 virtual runners participated.
Race festivities begin today with a free health and fitness expo at the K.E. White Center at Elizabeth City State University from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The expo continues Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free for both runners and the public both days.
“We will have some U.S. Coast Guard Marathon merchandise for sale if you want to buy some swag,” said Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux.
Just over 700 runners are signed up for the 5K race and officials hope that the race cap of 800 will be met by the time the starting gun goes off. Registration is still open for the race.
Registration for the half marathon and full marathon ended more than a week ago. But almost 1,000 runners are registered, 371 for the full marathon and 580 for the half marathon.
Several thousand spectators are also expected for the three races, which all start and finish downtown.
Bracken will run the 5K on Friday and 13.1-mile half marathon on Saturday, which is the race’s Semper Paratus Challenge.
Semper Paratus means “Always Ready” and is the official motto of the U.S. Coast Guard. Runners who complete the two races will receive a marathon T-shirt, medal for both completed races and a commemorative challenge coin.
Bracken is flying from Ohio and will arrive in the city today. Saturday’s race will be the fifth half marathon he’s participated in.
“The past two years have been a real challenge for everyone,” Bracken said.
Visit Elizabeth City is organizing the race, along with the Coast Guard. Ruffieux told City Council Monday night that the organization has all but 20 of the 270 volunteers it needs to pull off the event.
Volunteers will perform various functions along the race course such as providing water, serving as course monitors who provide directions, manning aid stations and providing setup and cleanup.
“Elizabeth City is ‘bringing it’ with the number of people volunteering and that is absolutely fabulous,” Ruffieux said. “To the 20 people who have not signed up, I can’t wait to meet you.”
Ruffieux also encouraged people to turn out to cheer the runners along the course, saying such support is vital to the success of the race. She said Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools students have made signs that residents can pick up for free at the expo.
“If you don’t want to volunteer, cheer,” Ruffieux said. “We have to make these runners feel like that this is the most amazing experience ever.”
The Coast Guard will have several static displays along the waterfront for the three races and a USCG C-130 Hercules and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter will perform a flyover minutes before the start of the races on Saturday.
Base Elizabeth City Commanding Officer Brook Sherman is an avid runner and plans to run in both Friday’s 5K race and the full marathon on Saturday.
“I am excited for the first-ever, in-person Coast Guard Marathon,” Sherman said. “The completely virtual inaugural event last year was more successful than we could have imagined and set the pace for this legacy event in honor of the greater Coast Guard for years to come.”
The U.S. Coast Guard Band Saxophone Quartet will perform the National Anthem before the race on Saturday.
A post-race celebration that is also open to the public will be held along the waterfront following the two marathons. Beer from Seven Sounds Brewery and sandwiches from Currituck BBQ will be available for purchase; other vendors will also attend the event.
Seven Sounds will also be serving a N.C.-style whole hog barbecue, fried fish bites and peel and eat shrimp dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $30 each and must be purchased in advance.
The full marathon route will feature 12 aid stations set approximately every 2 miles, each offering water and a sports replacement drink provided by presenting race sponsor AdeNation. There will also be restrooms at every aid station.
There also will be four medical tents located along the race route, along with two food stops, one at the 10-mile mark and the other at the 20-mile mark.
The half marathon and full marathon routes will split on the Coast Guard Base. The full marathon runners will go out the back gate on the base and head out by TCOM. The half marathon runners will turn around on the base and exit the front gate of the base.
The mid-point of the full marathon route takes runners around one of the last standing World War II airship hangars, a 20-story tall dome-shaped structure on the Pasquotank River waterfront that is now home to TCOM.
The route for both marathons also takes runners through the ECSU campus.