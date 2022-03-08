Inflation already had gasoline prices climbing through the roof before Russia launched its invasion into neighboring Ukraine.
Now, almost two weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated the invasion on Feb. 24, gas prices in the United States have soared above $4 a gallon.
In Elizabeth City on Tuesday, gas prices were as high as $4.28 a gallon for regular unleaded, with the price of diesel averaging about a dollar more.
“It’s getting ridiculous,” said one man, who asked not to be identified. “Everybody gets on the bandwagon. There’s no price control.”
The motorist was referring to what he perceived as a lack of effort by state and federal officials to enforce price control measures on fuel producers.
“I feel bad for the low-income, fixed-budget residents,” he said, before adding that just two years ago gasoline was around $2 a gallon. That of course was during the COVID-19 pandemic when a lack of travel cut demand, forcing gas prices to plummet.
The man said he supports the U.S. sanctions against Russia that are both directly and indirectly lending a hand to the current higher prices for gasoline.
“I do,” he said. “We’ve got to do something if we’re not going to get involved” by putting “boots on the ground.”
President Joe Biden has ruled out putting U.S. ground forces in Ukraine but on Tuesday before noon, his administration announced a freeze on Russian oil imports.
The move is widely seen as a serious blow to the Russian economy, which was already reeling after several rounds of sanctions imposed by the Biden administration and its Western allies in response to the invasion of Ukraine. According to an ABC News report, Russian crude oil accounted for about 8% of overall oil imports into the United States in 2021.
The man said while he supports the ban on Russian oil imports, he doesn’t support the Biden administration’s proposal to seek oil from Venezuela or Iran.
“It’s unnecessary,” he said, claiming the U.S. could increase its own oil production. “I disagree” with the U.S. buying more oil from other world producers.
Another man who also asked to not be identified expressed his frustration while pumping gas at the Handee Hugo on Halstead Boulevard.
“I hate it,” said the man, who named only one culprit for soaring gas prices:
“Joe Biden,” he said.
The man said he doesn’t understand why he should be paying higher gas prices in part because of a situation occurring on the other side of the world.
“That’s their problem,” he said, referring to Ukraine.
On Facebook, The Daily Advance posted several questions asking readers their comments on the rising gasoline prices.
The questions asked readers if they mind paying higher costs as long as those costs are associated with the US’ support for Ukraine.
“We don’t have to worry about rockets killing us,” one woman commented. “The Ukrainian people are a free nation attacked by a tyrant. Anything we can do to isolate (Putin) is worth the short-term inconvenience.
“Europeans have been paying way more than we do for years,” she said. “That’s why you see small cars, mopeds and bikes on the streets, amazing public transportation and people walking.”
Another person criticized the Biden administration but said he could endure the higher gasoline prices if it means supporting the people of Ukraine.
“Every action that this administration has taken has been done just as a reaction to President Trump,” the man said. “My wife, who is from Ukraine, and I will accept higher energy prices to support Ukraine. The current administration claims to be supporting the middle class, but until they have a plan to lower inflation and energy costs their words are worthless fiction.”
Another reader commented that a switch from oil to renewable energy and electric vehicles will not happen overnight. He referred to the U.S. military and the fact that most of its vehicles and ships depend on gasoline and diesel to operate.
“The (Biden) administration doesn’t seem to understand that we’ll be a fossil-fuel economy for at least 10-20 years,” he said. “All of our fleet, with the exception of some aircraft carriers and submarines, rely on fossil fuels.
“All of our military aircraft, Humvees, tanks require fossil fuels,” he said.
The same goes for agriculture equipment and other machinery, like tractors, front end loaders, he said.
“Until technology is able to dependably and reliably come up with alternatives capable of doing the job, we’re dependent on gas and oil,” the man said. “Better we produce our own than face the potential of being held hostage by a country that hates us.
“The administration is talking to Iran (death to America), Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, begging them to produce more,” the man said. “What they need to do is lift restrictions on our producers so that we can once again be a net exporter.”
One woman agreed the Biden administration should lift any restrictions impeding oil production in the United States.
“If we need more oil, get it from the United States,” she said. “We had enough before (Biden) became president. Take the restrictions off the producers in United States.”
Another reader commented on the low percentage of U.S. oil that comes from Russia and said the United States does not need oil from a nation led by Putin.
“I think we can do without it from such a terrible dictator,” she said. “President Biden announced this morning that oil from Russia will be banned.”
Another reader asked what happened to the United States being a chief exporter of oil just two years ago.
“Were we not one of the largest exporters of oil in the world in 2020?” he asked. “And energy independent? What happened to that?”