Steve Buckingham, a Grammy-winning record producer, will help launch Elizabeth City State University’s Community Connections performance + lecture series this week.
Buckingham will speak on the topic, “How R&B Helped Break the Barriers of Segregation,” during a free lecture in Room 206 at the Ridley Student Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Phyllis N. Bosomworth, a member of the ECSU Board of Trustees, said the new Community Connections performance + lecture series is designed to provide a bridge between the university and larger Elizabeth City community.
“Our mission is to produce cultural experiences which can be enjoyed by students, faculty, and staff, as well as the community at large,” said Bosomworth, who provided the funds to launch the series.
Buckingham is a music producer and guitarist whose work has generated at least 20 gold and 12 platinum record albums and earned him four Grammy Awards. Credited with working on more than 350 albums, he produced records for Dionne Warwick, Melissa Manchester, Ricky Van Shelton, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Shania Twain, Sweethearts of the Rodeo, Garth Brooks and Linda Ronstadt.
He was vice-president of artists and repertory at Columbia Records for 10 years, and senior vice president of Vanguard Records and Sugar Hill Records. He later became an adjunct instructor of music history at Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music in Nashville.
“I have heard Steve Buckingham’s talk,” Bosomworth said. “It is interesting and educational.”
Bosomworth said the goal of Community Connections to host at least three events a year. Besides music, events will highlight theater and the visual arts, and include motivational speakers.
“There is a group of community members, ECSU employees, and ECSU students meeting weekly to establish the program, identify guests and raise additional funds,” Bosomworth said. “We plan to announce the complete series in June.”
Wilmon H. Lee IV, president of the Campus Activities Board and a student member of the Community Connections committee, said he’s looking forward to the series.
“Being a part of this committee has given me a difference perspective of the performing arts,” Lee said. “I am privileged to be an essential member in bridging the gap between the campus and the Elizabeth City communities.”
Community Connections performance + lecture events will be posted on ECSU’s website. For more information, call 252-335-8745.