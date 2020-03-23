CAMDEN — A recount last week by the Camden Board of Elections confirmed that political newcomer Tiffney White has defeated incumbent Commissioner Garry Meiggs in the South Mills District.
White, who edged out Meiggs by 13 votes in the Republican primary, will face Democrat Barbara Riggs in the general election in November.
The final vote tally as confirmed by the recount showed White with 700 votes to Meiggs’ 687.
Under election law in North Carolina, a candidate has the right to demand a recount if the difference between their vote total and that for the prevailing candidate is not more than 1 percent of the total. Meiggs called for the recount, which was conducted by the Camden elections board last week.
White thanked citizens in a message posted on social media and sent to
The Daily Advance.
“Camden residents, I would like to say thank you for all the support during the primary election,” White said. “I would also like to thank those that could not or did not vote for me in the primary. Now that I am a candidate for the general election in November, I would appreciate your support.”
White’s message also encouraged citizen participation in meetings of the Camden Board of Commissioners.
Meiggs, who was seeking a third term on the commission board, couldn’t be reached for comment.