Two Newland residents are receiving assistance after a fire forced them out of their home, Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Wooten, an investigator with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday the fire is still under investigation. The two occupants of the home were not injured in the fire but they were displaced from the home, Wooten said. The local Red Cross is providing them with assistance.
The following is a synopsis of the incident based on radio communications between a telecommunications officer and responding fire and emergency medical service personnel.
Volunteer fire stations 9 and 14, as well as EMS personnel, were notified around 1:05 p.m. Wednesday of smoke in a structure at a residence off U.S. Highway 158 just before the turn onto Fire Tower Road. Station 9 is the Pasquotank-Newland VFD and Station 14 is the South Mills VFD, located a few miles nearby on Keeter Barn Road in Camden County.
The home was described as brick with a tarp on the roof and according to the telecommunications officer, the caller reported seeing smoke visible inside the home.