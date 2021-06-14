Two families were displaced from their homes by a fire that broke out Saturday afternoon.
The Elizabeth City Fire Department responded to a report of structure fire at 109 Ward Street at around 2:48 p.m., Saturday, according to a department news release.
At the scene, responding firefighters saw flames from the second story of the two-family residence, which was unoccupied at the time. Both families were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross is assisting one of those families. The home suffered significant damage and one firefighter suffered undisclosed but minor injuries in the incident.
Joining the ECFD in its response to the fire were Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services and the Elizabeth City Police Department.
The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.