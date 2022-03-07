GREENVILLE — A 20-year veteran of nonprofit agencies who most recently worked in Kinston is the new head of the American Red Cross in the region.
The American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina announced Miltia Grady-Wheatley as the new executive director of its Northeastern North Carolina chapter on Monday.
In that role Grady-Wheatley will serve as the senior Red Cross staff member in 21 counties: Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Martin, Nash, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell, Washington and Wilson.
“I am very excited to support the Red Cross mission and focus on services we provide to communities,” Grady-Wheatley said in a press release.
“Alongside our volunteers, board of directors and community partners, I hope to inspire others to turn their compassion into action to deliver hope and comfort to those we serve,” she said. “I hope to grow our partnership base and to strengthen the amount of diversity in our blood donor pool.”
Originally from Lenoir County, Grady-Wheatley has worked with nonprofit agencies in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and holds a master of science degree in integrated marketing communications from West Virginia University.
According to her LinkedIn page, Grady-Wheatley most recently worked for the Greene Lamp Community Action in Kinston.