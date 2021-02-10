Caring and compassionate residents are needed to help the American Red Cross assist families in the aftermath of a house fire or other disaster.
The Red Cross has 7 volunteer openings for its Disaster Action Teams that serve Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. That’s according to Elisabeth Grant, the Red Cross senior volunteer recruitment specialist for northeastern North Carolina.
Grant, who is based in Wilson, said Disaster Action Teams are the Red Cross’s immediate relief-providers for families who’ve suffered a disaster. House fires are the most common disasters Red Cross officials assist families with, Grant said.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted changes in how DAT members provide assistance to families. Typically, DAT members would go to the scene and provide blankets, hugs and additional comfort to the victims.
“They are there to provide immediate assistance to families,” Grant said. That assistance could also include arranging temporary lodging, plus clothing donations if necessary and other resources.
In the age of COVID, much of a DAT member’s contact with affected families is performed virtually, either by smartphone or tablet or other device, Grant said.
“That is definitely something that is new this year,” she said of the adjusted routine.
Contact with the families is established with help from police and fire personnel at the scene. The Red Cross works with these first-responder agencies and once contacted, a Red Cross official alerts the on-call Disaster Action Team member. The member would immediately contact the family, most likely by telephone at first, to arrange assistance, and perhaps schedule a virtual meeting to be held later with the family.
In the event a team member had to go to the scene they would follow all COVID-19 protection protocols, to include wearing a facemask, Grant said.
To be a team member, volunteers must be responsible, reliable and available at all hours, day or night, when on call.
“When you’re on call you need to be able to answer the phone to provide assistance,” Grant said.
In addition to being reliable, a team member needs to be compassionate to provide comfort to families experiencing their “worst day,” Grant said. Knowing how to express that compassion during a virtual session also is important.
Volunteers need to be comfortable using various technology and participating in virtual meetings.
“It absolutely does require a smartphone,” Grant said.
Smartphones can be used for sending email and text messages and conducting virtual meetings.
To apply to be a member of a Disaster Action Team, visit the Red Cross online at redcross.org/volunteertoday. At that page, scroll down to the section about Disaster Action Teams and click on “apply” to begin the application process.
A Red Cross member will contact applicants, who will undergo a screening process to determine their suitability for a Disaster Action Team, Grant said. If selected, new DAT members will undergo self-paced training, which Grant said ideally takes a few months to complete.
Also new in the age of COVID-19 is how that training is conducted.
“All the required training is also available online,” Grant said.
Grant can be reached by telephone at 1-252-933-7386 or by email at elisabeth.grant@redcross.org.