One of state lawmakers’ proposed redistricting plans moves state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, into a new Senate district and requires him to face a fellow Republican in a primary.
Under the plan, known as SST-4, Steinburg would lose nearly all of the counties he currently represents in the 1st Senate District save Chowan, where he lives, and Hyde.
Meanwhile, a proposed House redistricting plan places both state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, and Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, in the same district.
Under SST-4, Steinburg would be placed in the same district as state Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico. Sanderson was first elected to the state Senate in 2012. Steinburg was first elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving three terms in the House.
Map SST-4 moves Steinburg from District 1 to District 2, requiring him to give up almost all of his current district, including Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Dare and Perquimans counties.
In addition to Steinburg’s home county of Chowan, SST-4 would also include Carteret, Pamlico, Washington, Hyde, Martin, Halifax and Warren counties in a district that stretches from the coast to the North Carolina-Virginia state line.
Reached Tuesday, Steinburg said there are several different maps being considered by the General Assembly and that a final decision on new districts will probably be voted on next week.
“I, like everybody else, have seen proposed maps but we haven’t seen the final map,” Steinburg said. “I’m hoping that I would continue to represent northeastern North Carolina like I have the last five terms in the Senate and the House.’’
Goodwin and Hanig would be in the same House district in a plan being pushed by House Redistricting Chairman Rep. Destin Hall and named HBK-11. In addition to Currituck and Chowan, the district would include all of Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties and a small portion of northern Dare County.
But with Steinburg possibly being moved to Senate District 2, that would mean there would be no incumbent in District 1. That would allow Hanig to run for the state Senate and avoid a primary against Goodwin.
If SST-4 is approved, the proposed 10-county District 1 seat would include Hanig’s home county of Currituck along with Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans, Dare, Tyrrell, Gates, Bertie, Hertford and Northampton counties.
A message left for Hanig on Tuesday was not returned.
Incumbent District 3 state Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Bertie, would be in the new District 1 if SST-4 is approved.
District 5 state Rep. Howard Hunter would gain Camden County if the HBK-11 map is approved. Hunter currently represents Pasquotank, Gates and Hertford counties in the House.