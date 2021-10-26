City Council will hold a special meeting next month to seek public input on two redistricting proposals for the city’s four wards.
Several City Council members expressed frustration Monday with the lack of detail provided by the law firm charged with redrawing the city’s four wards.
That prompted councilors to vote to hold a special meeting on Nov. 8. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center at 5:30 p.m.
Poyner and Spruill, the Rocky Mount-based law firm the city paid $17,500 to redraw the districts, presented two different maps of the four wards to city officials. The city also was provided population figures in the two proposed maps.
The 2020 U.S. Census shows the city with a population of 18,631. That would make the ideal size for each of the city’s four wards 4,658 people.
Census data, however, show that the city’s Second Ward had significant population gains while the Fourth Ward saw a large decline in population from the 2010 Census.
In an effort to get the Fourth Ward into balance, one of the proposed maps extends the ward into the current First Ward by pushing the 4th’s northwest’s line to Ehringhaus Street.
Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton asked how many people are being moved to the Fourth Ward from the First Ward in that proposed map. Bill Gilkeson, a demographer with Poyner Spruill, said he didn’t have those figures with him.
“I think that is important,” Walton said.
Walton also expressed frustration about a lack of street names on printed copies of the maps given to City Council. Interactive maps of the two plans are available on the city’s website, cityofec.com.
“I got the thing you sent to me, but I don’t see the streets,” Walton told Gilkeson. “That will be helpful to me. You guys can write that up. I don’t need to do that job because that is why you are getting paid.”
The Second Ward now has 5,552 residents, which is 894 over the 4,658 ideal ward size, or 19.19%. The Fourth Ward now has a population of 3,561 residents, which is 1,097 under the 4,658 figure, or 23.55%.
The First Ward, with 4,833 residents, is 175 over the ideal ward size while the Third Ward, with 4,685 residents, is 27 people over the ideal number.
The four wards, however, can legally be redrawn within plus or minus 5 percent of the ideal ward size. Five percent under the ideal ward size is 4,425 while 5% over the ideal ward size is 4,891.
Both plans presented to council are similar is population size and in the deviation range.
In Plan A, the Second Ward (4,430) and Fourth Ward (4,451) are close to being under the 5% of the ideal size of 4,658, at 4.89% and 4.44%, respectively.
Under that plan, the First Ward (4,874) and Third Ward (4,876) are both close to the maximum 5% deviation at 4.64% and 4.68%, respectively.
The population and the deviation percentages are almost the same in Plan B with the only difference being slightly different ward lines.
Gilkeson said the Second and Fourth wards are both almost 5% under the ideal size because both wards are expected to grow over the next decade.
The growth in the Second Ward is expected to come from increased development while an increase in students at Elizabeth City State University is the reason in the Fourth Ward.
“Ward Four (will grow) because we think the 2020 population is artificially low because of the COVID-suppressed campus population at ECSU,” Gilkeson said.
Both proposed maps have the Third Ward and Fourth Ward as minority-majority wards. The Third Ward currently has a Black population of 65% while the Fourth has a 69.50% Black population.
Plan A has the Fourth Ward with a Black population of 69% while Plan B has that number at 64%. In the Third Ward those numbers are 63% in both proposed plans.
Blacks would make up 35% and 40% of the population in the First Ward under the two proposed plans. The Black population currently in the First Ward is 37%.
In the both Second Ward plans, Blacks would make up 43% and 42% of the population. The Second Ward is currently 44% Black.