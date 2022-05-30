EDENTON — Edenton Trolley No. 1 arrived at its final resting place last week — the future site of the Herringbone restaurant.
After getting a facelift and makeover, the bus formerly used for tours of Edenton could become a new vendor for ice cream and beer on the town’s waterfront.
The trolley, which was in service for years on Edenton’s canopied streets, was put up for auction last year. The vehicle was in rough shape at the time: its wood was rotting, its metal was rusting and its mechanical equipment was aging.
Enter Joe Wach, local developer and entrepreneur. Wach submitted the winning bid and bought the trolley bus.
Wach then wheeled the trolley down West Queen Street to Edenton Marina where he discussed a plan for refurbishing the vehicle with Ed Smyth, a master boat builder and craftsman.
Pausing his plan to construct a 50-foot catamaran, Smyth got to work on revamping the trolley over the winter.
Laughing, Smyth said he lost track of how long he worked on the trolley.
“We’ve been working on it since the winter,” he said. “Maybe four or five months already, we lost track.”
With the help of apprentice Nick Gummere, Smyth slowly restored the trolley to life. They used African mahogany to refurbish the wood around the outside of the trolley. They also built wooden doors to replace the trolley’s metal doors.
“We wanted to create a real formal entryway in, with not just the metal (doors) but wooden doors that swing in,” Wach said.
Smyth reused the tarnished brass bars from the old trolley doors by applying a clear lacquer coating to each. He then re-installed the doors in the new wooden door frames he constructed.
To tackle the rust and scratches covering the trolley’s exterior, Smyth descaled the parts of the vehicle that were in good condition and used marine-grade corrosion-proof primer on salvageable parts.
Smyth sanded down the panels that wrap around the trolley — where the decals once were — and used a bonding primer that is a chemically-cured epoxy.
He added a “jade mist” color paint, as Smyth calls it, to the trolley while the mahogany wood was installed to flank the panels.
Renewed and refurbished, Trolley No. 1 was driven along South Broad Street for perhaps the final time on May 19. After a few minutes of maneuvering it into place, the trolley was settled into its new home adjacent to the Conger Building on the waterfront, which will soon become The Herringbone restaurant.
Wach said after its wheels are removed, the trolley will be propped up on wooden blocks. A skirt will be installed around the bottom.
The current plan is for the trolley to be accessible to both customers on The Herringbone’s patio as well visitors to Colonial Park. The trolley’s menu initially will feature ice cream and beer, but that could change later on.
“I’m just so happy to finally get it moved,” Wach said, watching the trolley as it came to a final stop. “Ed’s been working on this for months. This is going to be great.”