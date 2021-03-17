The Elizabeth City area could see a string of strong to severe thunderstorms packing damaging winds and hail starting Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, issued a press release earlier today warning of the severe weather.
According to the weather service, the region could see severe thunderstorms starting at 3 p.m. and continuing until 10 p.m. The region could see wind gusts of 40-60 mph during the storm.
The storms could result in scattered power outages, downed trees and large hail, the weather service said. A few tornadoes could also develop, with the strongest threat of them in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, the weather service said.
Anticipating severe weather on Thursday, Albemarle Regional Health Services has already canceled COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Thursday. ARHS moved most of those clinics up to Wednesday. One clinic, in Edenton, was delayed until Friday.