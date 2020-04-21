Northeastern North Carolina could see another bout of strong winds this afternoon and evening as a broken line of severe thunderstorms moves across the region later today.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said in a bulletin the thunderstorms are expected to move across the region ahead of a cold front between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The path of the storms are mainly areas east of Interstate 95 in eastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina and the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland. The area at highest risk is the lower Maryland Eastern Shore, the bulletin states.
The strongest of the storms may produce wind gusts of 50-60 mph, causing possibly downed trees and sporadic power outages. Coastal water areas could see brief wind gusts of 40-50 knots.