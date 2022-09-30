...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in
South Carolina today and track northwest across the Carolinas
tonight. Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely
in the watch area today through tonight before the heaviest
rain pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4
inches of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6
inches possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this
will likely be enough to result in a few instances of
flooding, especially in urban and flood prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Region now under both wind advisory, flood watch; ECPPS cancels classes; Arts on Perquimans canceled
With Tropical Cyclone Ian set to make its second landfall in South Carolina later today, the Albemarle area is now under both a flood watch and wind advisory.
The weather service office in Wakefield, Virginia, issued the advisory and watch for large sections of both northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia earlier this morning.
Residents of the areas should expect sustained northeast winds from Ian of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph until 4 a.m. on Saturday, the weather service said.
In addition, expect to see "several rounds of moderate to heavy rain" throughout today and into tonight, the weather service said. Residents should expect rain accumulations of between 2 and 4 inches, with some areas possibly seeing accumulations of between 4 and 6 inches.
Despite the previous dry conditions, the heavy rainfall will be enough to cause flooding, especially in urban and flood-prone areas, the weather service said. The excessive runoff could also result in flooding of rivers, creeks, steams an other low-lying areas.
The flood watch for the region will remain in effect through Saturday morning.
Ian's approach forced most area school districts and colleges to switch to remote learning classes today. The Currituck County Schools and College of The Albemarle canceled classes.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools also announced this morning it, too, is canceling classes.
The storm's approach also moved the Perquimans Arts League to cancel its planned Arts on the Perquimans set for Saturday.
"In concern for the safety of our artisans and their work, as well as the safety of our patrons, we have reached this difficult decision," PAL said on Facebook Thursday evening.
According to The Associated Press, the National Hurricane Center was reporting that as of 8 a.m., Tropical Cyclone Ian was about 105 miles southeast of Charleston and tracking northwest. The storm is forecast to bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions along the coasts of both North and South Carolina coasts, the agency said.