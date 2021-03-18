Area counties, including Pasquotank, are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m., the National Weather Service is reporting.
The weather service said other area counties covered in the watch include Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Northampton, Perquimans.
The weather service said the region is expected to experience severe weather starting this afternoon, including severe thunderstorms, wind gusts of between 40 mph and 60 mph, large hail and the potential for tornadoes. The severe weather was expected to end around 10 p.m.
Because of the threat of severe weather, a number of school districts released students and staff early on Thursday.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools released elementary school students at noon. Middle school students and students at the district's early college were released an hour later. Remote learning for high school students also ended at 1 p.m.
The Camden County Schools released students at 12:30 p.m. and staff at 2 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education also canceled its meeting scheduled for tonight. It's been rescheduled Wednesday in Camden High School media center at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Perquimans County Schools released students at 12:30 p.m. and staff at 1:30 p.m.
Also because of the weather, the Perquimans Mobile Food Pantry was closed today. It's been rescheduled for March 30 at 2 p.m. at the former Be-Lo store parking lot at 329 W. Grubb St, Hertford.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, said today's storms could result in scattered power outages and downed trees.