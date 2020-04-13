The Elizabeth City area will remain under a high wind warning until 5 p.m. today while a coastal flooding warning will remain in effect until 8 p.m., the National Weather Service is reporting.
A flood warning was also in effect for central Pasquotank County until 1:15 p.m. Monday.
High winds accompanying a severe thunderstorm ripped across the region earlier Monday, downing trees and power lines.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage. There were police radio reports of flooded streets, downed trees and downed power lines.
Albemarle Electric Membership Cooperative was reporting 21 outages affecting 1,084 customers in its service area. More than a third of those customers — 485 — were in the southern end of Perquimans County.
Town of Edenton residents were reporting outages in the Badham Road and Cape Colony areas. Outage figures for the city of Elizabeth City and Dominion Power in the region were not immediately available.
The region was under a severe thunderstorm warning until about 11 a.m. Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Managment Coordinator Christy Saunders said a severe thunderstorm was located over Burgess, 7 miles southeast of Hertford about 10:11 a.m. and moving northeast at 100 mph. The storm was packing 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail, she said.
The weather service said in its high wind warning to expect southerly winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph through 5 p.m. The warning advised people to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Residents were urged to stay in the lower levels of their home and avoid windows.
In its coastal flood warning, the weather service said most at risk are northern coastal areas and those adjacent to rivers of the Albemarle Sound in Pasquotank, Camden, western Currituck, Chowan, Bertie and Perquimans counties.
Residents should expect widespread flooding of low-lying areas, particularly near waterfront and shoreline areas, the weather service said. Water was expected to be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas, high enough to close some roads and threaten homes and businesses. The flooding was projected to extend inland from waterfront areas, prompting road closures. Motorists were advised to not drive around high-water barricades or through water of unknown depth. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, the weather service said.
In its flood warning for central Pasquotank, the weather service said satellite estimates and rain gauge data indicated minor flooding along the Pasquotank River near Mariners' Wharf Park. The river's stage at 7 a.m. was 1.7 feet. Flood stage is 1.8 feet, the weather service said.