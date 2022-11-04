U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Rosaschi speaks at last year's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060's Veterans Day ceremony in Elizabeth City. This year's ceremony will be held Friday, Nov. 11, at noon on the rear lawn of the post at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
A number of Veterans Day observances are scheduled for next week, including two on Thursday, the day before traditional observances on Nov. 11.
Camden County will host its annual Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the lawn of the Historic County Courthouse. The ceremony is held at the base of the courthouse flagpole.
Elizabeth City State University will honor veterans in a ceremony at Veterans Park in Elizabeth City Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. Veterans Park is located at Water and Elizabeth streets. The ceremony will recognize ECSU students and employees who are veterans, as well as veterans in the surrounding community. Senior administrators from ECSU, College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University will honor veterans at the event.
Then on Friday, which is Veterans Day, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will hold its annual salute starting at noon. The ceremony will be held on the rear lawn of the post, which is located at 1433 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City.
Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major John Woodson will be the guest speaker. Presenting Colors will the be the local U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard.
In Perquimans County, retired Marine Corps veteran John L Benton will be the guest speaker at Friday’s Veterans Day observance hosted by Hertford’s American Legion Post 126. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on the lawn of the county courthouse.
Benton is a Perquimans native who served in both Iraq and Somalia.
American Legion Post 140 in Edenton and American Legion Post 288 in Coinjock also typically hosts Veterans Day observances, but information about either post's plans was unavailable Friday.