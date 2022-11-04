vet day 2

U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Rosaschi speaks at last year's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060's Veterans Day ceremony in Elizabeth City. This year's ceremony will be held Friday, Nov. 11, at noon on the rear lawn of the post at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

A number of Veterans Day observances are scheduled for next week, including two on Thursday, the day before traditional observances on Nov. 11.

Camden County will host its annual Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the lawn of the Historic County Courthouse. The ceremony is held at the base of the courthouse flagpole.