Local ceremonies will be held both today and Thursday to honor the nation's veterans.
Camden County will host its annual Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony on the lawn at the Historic Camden Courthouse today at 11 a.m.
Veterans Day ceremonies are also set for 11 a.m. on Thursday in Edenton, Hertford and Coinjock.
Edward G. Bond American Legion Post 40 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at the Chowan Veterans Memorial in Edenton. American Legion Post 126 will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony outside the Perquimans County Courthouse in Hertford. And American Legion Post 288 in Coinjock will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at 132 Coinjock Canal Road.
In Elizabeth City, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the post at 1433 N. Road Street at noon.
Speakers for the VFW ceremony will include Capt. Sara A. Rosaschi, a commander in the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, and retired Marine Corps Col. Mark Mitchell.
Rosachi's assignments in the Army include: Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Calvary Regiment in Grafenwoehr, Germany; Assistant Squadron S2; platoon leader, Beast Troop; executive officer, Beast Troop; Squadron S4. After completing the Engineer Captains Career Course, Rosachi reported to the Greenville Recruiting Company, where she's been in command since 2010.
Mitchell served 34 years as a Marine Corps aviation ordnance officer. His assignments included drill sergeant at Paris Island, South Carolina; aviation ordnance chief at Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, Iwakuni, Japan; and as ordnance officer at Marine Attack Squadron 513, Yuma, Arizona.
He also served with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 31, Beaufort, S.C., deploying with the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Forces to Helmond Province in Afghanistan and worked as a transition officer for the International Security Assistance Force in Kabul.
He also served as the ordnance officer for U.S. Fleet Force Command, U.S. Naval Aviation Command and the U.S. Surface Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia.