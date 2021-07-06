Tropical Storm Elsa could dump as much as 5 inches of rain on parts of the region as the storm system passes Thursday, say area emergency management officials.
As of the latest forecast at noon Tuesday, Elsa was expected to pour between 1 to 3 inches of rain on the Albemarle area on Thursday, Brian Parnell, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management coordinator said. Rainfall could accumulate as much as 5 inches in some areas, Parnell said.
As early as Wednesday night the region could begin experiencing sustained winds between 20 mph to 30 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph, Parnell said.
The storm system should be clear of the region by Thursday evening, but some rain continuing till early Friday.
On Tuesday, Florida residents were bracing for Elsa’s arrival. According to The Associated Press, the tropical storm was strengthening and could become a hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s northern Gulf coast.
In addition to damaging winds and heavy rains, the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding and isolated tornadoes from Elsa. A hurricane warning was issued for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River in Florida’s Big Bend area.
Elsa’s maximum sustained winds were 70 mph early Tuesday. Its core was about 95 miles northwest of Key West, Florida, and 180 miles south of Tampa. It was continuing to move to the north-northwest at 10 mph, according to the hurricane center.
Forecasters predicted Elsa would hit coastal Georgia and South Carolina after Florida. Georgia’s coast was under a tropical storm watch, as was much of the South Carolina coast. Forecasters said tornadoes could strike in the eastern Carolinas and Virginia as Elsa moves north.
Elsa has already prompted Cuban officials to evacuate 180,000 people and is being blamed for the deaths of three people in the Caribbean islands.
Mary Beth Newns, director of Currituck County Emergency Management, said Elsa is on track to be downgraded to a tropical depression by the time it arrives in the region on Thursday. She said the storm is scheduled to pass “fairly close to us.”
Currituck residents can expect wind gusts of up to 40 mph and 2 inches of rainfall between Thursday and Thursday evening, Newns said. Elsa is then on track to “clear out quickly” from the area, she said.
There will be intermittent chances for tornadoes to form during Elsa’s pass over the region, she said.
Newns advised residents to continue to monitor Elsa’s progress and check with credible weather sources for the latest developments on the storm.
Online, residents can use the Emergency Operations Dashboard to follow the latest local storm forecasts. The dashboard is found at the Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management website at pasquotankcountync.org/pcecem. In the left column, click on the Emergency Operations Dashboard link to access severe weather and hurricane tracking information, plus traffic and road updates, evacuation shelter information and current gasoline prices.
Parnell encourages Pasquotank and Camden residents to register for the CodeRed alert notification system. By texting PASQCAM to 99411 residents will receive emergency text alerts on their telephones.