The Albemarle region will see heavy rainfall and strong winds Monday as Tropical Storm Arthur brushes off the North Carolina Outer Banks.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, said today that Arthur is expected to move north over the next 24 hours before turning east off Cape Hatteras Monday afternoon, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said.
A tropical storm warning is already in effect for the Outer Banks and tropical storm force winds and rain are expected there beginning tonight and into Monday, Dare County officials said.
Dangerous rip currents are already being reported at Dare beaches and are expected to continue over the next several days. Officials are recommending against ocean swimming.
The effects of Arthur arrived just a day after Dare County and the Currituck Outer Banks reopened to visitors on Saturday.
According to Saunders, the greatest local impact from Arthur will be Monday morning to Monday evening. Residents should expect rainfall of up to 1 inch and wind gusts of between 30-40 mph.
No tidal flooding is expected, she said. Boaters should expect small craft advisory conditions Monday, with possible gale force wind gusts off the Currituck Outer Banks.
Saunders said residents should expect "a prolonged period of unsettled" weather conditions not associated with Arthur Tuesday and lasting through the rest of the week. Periods of heavy rain and tidal flooding are the chief concerns, she said.