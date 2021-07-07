Weather Alert

This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE **ELSA IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA LATE THURSDAY INTO EARLY FRIDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Accomack, Bertie, Camden, Chesapeake, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hampton/Poquoson, Hertford, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Western Currituck, and York * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Accomack, Bertie, Camden, Chesapeake, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hampton/Poquoson, Hertford, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Western Currituck, and York * STORM INFORMATION: - About 830 miles southwest of Ocean City MD or about 720 miles southwest of Norfolk VA - 28.5N 83.5W - Storm Intensity 65 mph - Movement North or 360 degrees at 14 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the west coast of Florida later this morning and then track northeast through Georgia into the Carolinas later tonight into Thursday morning. Elsa is then forecast to move across northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia Thursday evening into Thursday night, before moving off the Delmarva coast by Friday morning. Heavy rain bands and embedded thunderstorms are expected to overspread the region Thursday and continue into Thursday night. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is forecast across portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches possible. Heavy rainfall will result in a threat of localized flooding. Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to develop along and near portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia Thursday evening into Thursday night. The highest winds will generally be along the immediate coast of the Albemarle and Currituck sound, the Ocean, and the lower Chesapeake Bay. This could lead to some downed trees and scattered power outages. Additionally, a few tornadoes will be possible Thursday into Thursday night across northeast North Carolina and southeast/eastern Virginia, which could lead to locally enhanced damage. Dangerous marine conditions are expected to develop Thursday evening into Friday morning with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 9 feet. Waves in the lower Bay will build to 3 to 6 feet, with 2 to 4 foot waves in the lower James River and 2 to 3 foot waves in the Currituck Sound. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads may be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for localized rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected. Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. Potential impacts include: - A few tornadoes will be possible. As a result, execution of emergency plans could be hindered in affected areas. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Roofs peeled off some buildings. A few chimneys toppled and mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned. Large tree tops and branches snapped off, with some trees knocked over. A few vehicles blown off roads. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. Some localized tidal flooding will be possible along the Albemarle Sound and the Currituck Sound. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness activities to become unsafe. Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged. Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations. If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to area visitors. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov - For the latest weather and storm information go to weather.gov/wakefield NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA around 1130 AM, or sooner if conditions warrant.