Area counties, including Pasquotank, are under a tropical storm watch as Tropical Storm Elsa is still on track to pass over the region on Thursday. 

The National Weather Service said earlier today Elsa was forecast to make landfall along the west coast of Florida this morning and then track northeast through Georgia into the Carolinas later tonight and Thursday morning.

Elsa is expected to move across northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia Thursday evening before moving off the Delmarva coast by Friday morning.

Heavy rain bands with accompanying thunderstorms are expected during Elsa's pass over the region, the weather service said. Between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall is expected, with some areas seeing up to 5 inches.

The region is under a tropical storm watch because tropical storm-force winds are expected to accompany Elsa. Peak winds of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected starting Thursday afternoon and continuing until early Friday morning. The Albemarle and Currituck sounds are among the areas expected to see the highest winds, the weather service said.


Tornado formations will also be possible on Thursday as the storm passes over the region, the weather service said.

Dangerous marine conditions are expected Thursday evening as seas build to 6 to 9 feet. The Currituck Sound could see 2-3 foot waves, the weather service said.

Little to no storm surge is expected from Elsa, although some flooding along the Albemarle and Currituck sounds is possible, the weather service said.

As of 5:30 a.m., Tropical Storm Elsa was about 720 miles southwest of Norfolk, Virginia, packing winds of 65 mph and moving north at 14 mph, the weather service said.