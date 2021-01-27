Morning commuters could encounter slippery roads after waking up Thursday morning to the year's first snowfall.
Rainfall this evening is expected to mix with snow after midnight, resulting in snow accumulations of up 1 inch, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday. Some areas could see up to 2 inches of snowfall.
The region could also see northwest winds of 35 to 40 mph late Wednesday into early Thursday.
A winter weather advisory for northeastern North Carolina and South Carolina will be in effect from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Motorists are advised to plan for slippery road conditions for their morning commute to work.
The threat of snow has already led to postponement of at least one event scheduled for Thursday.
A Currituck County spokesman said Albemarle Regional Health Services' first-dose COVID-19 clinic scheduled for Thursday at Community Park in Maple has been postponed to Friday.
Currituck officials said times and rules set for the clinic will be the same. Vaccinations will be first doses of the Moderna vaccine and administered from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The drive-through clinic will administer vaccinations on a first come, first serve basis.
It wasn't clear what effect the threat of snow would have on other first-dose clinics scheduled for Thursday.